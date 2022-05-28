ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Tressel was able to adapt his offense

 3 days ago

[In reply to "Ferentz is Jim Tressel without the Ohio State...

Ohio State football needs controlled aggression

The Ohio State football team will have one of the most explosive offenses in the country this year. Because of that, Ryan Day is going to think that he can score a touchdown in every single possession. While that will be true the majority of the time, he still has to control his aggressiveness.
Ohio State football: The one upset alert game

The Ohio State football team should be favored in every game that they play this season. The only game that they have a chance to not be favored in is the game at Penn State in late October. There’s a reason for that; Ohio State is going to be really good this year.
Eleven Warriors

Jakailin Johnson Hungry to “Show the World What I Can Actually Do” After Fracturing Shoulder in Freshman Year at Ohio State

Jakailin Johnson’s first and only game appearance of his freshman year at Ohio State ended with an injury that would sideline him for the rest of the season. Making his college debut on the final defensive series of Ohio State’s 59-7 September win over Akron, Johnson fractured his left shoulder while making a hit on a Zips receiver after a catch. As a result, the seven snaps he played in that game would be the only playing time he’d see all year.
AKRON, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Big moments in Ohio State football history: the Snow Bowl

It may certainly seem odd to rate a loss to TTUN as a “big moment,” but this one was special. “The Game” played in Columbus on Nov. 25, 1950, nearly immediately given its “Snow Bowl” label, is still talked about and written about to this day.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Oregon in the P12, Navy as an independent, Cincy in AAC, Ohio in MAC

[In reply to "Question for everyone - who is you favorite college football programs by conference....." by jharp, posted at 16:40:42 05/31/22]. Why Oregon? I ran track meets there in the mid 70's and 80's, my son graduated from there in 2016, and we live in Oregon. Make no mistake, when they play OSU there are no divided loyalties from me.
EUGENE, OR
buckeyescoop.com

Big Changes Coming To Big Ten Football

After the NCAA passed a new rule about divisions and conference championship games, big changes could be on the way soon to a number of Power 5 conferences. The Pac-12 has already announced that they’re making a change for this fall. How soon with the Big Ten follow suit, and how will those changes impact the future of Ohio State football?
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

25 years ago, Miami and Florida State were relevant

[In reply to "You called Iowa an embarrassment to the B10. I call them a good hard nosed football team. " by Nickbuck, posted at 16:25:25 05/28/22]. And Iowa’s hard nosed, physical football team lost four of their last eight games last year after starting 6–0 and being ranked number two in the nation. They averaged more punts per game during that stretch than they did wins.
MIAMI, FL
