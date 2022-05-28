Tressel was able to adapt his offense

Jakailin Johnson’s first and only game appearance of his freshman year at Ohio State ended with an injury that would sideline him for the rest of the season. Making his college debut on the final defensive series of Ohio State’s 59-7 September win over Akron, Johnson fractured his left shoulder while making a hit on a Zips receiver after a catch. As a result, the seven snaps he played in that game would be the only playing time he’d see all year.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO