Tressel was able to adapt his offense

The Ohio State football team will have one of the most explosive offenses in the country this year. Because of that, Ryan Day is going to think that he can score a touchdown in every single possession. While that will be true the majority of the time, he still has to control his aggressiveness.
ACC - SYRACUSE - Brown, Davis, Mcnabb. Remember this isn't who is the best in each conference. Just who do you like. Figured on a slow news day this could be interesting. Besides OSU only root for Navy and Fresno State. Besides that anyone playing scum and ND and then an underdog fan. * - riss [22:56:07 05/31/22]
Ohio 2024 defensive end Demetrius John’s first memories associated with college football are associated with watching Ohio State games. In the spring, John took two visits to the school he grew up rooting for, on April 2 and April 16, and was blown away by what he saw. “The...
The Ohio State football team should be favored in every game that they play this season. The only game that they have a chance to not be favored in is the game at Penn State in late October. There’s a reason for that; Ohio State is going to be really good this year.
The Ohio State football team has been the winner of the Big Ten the majority of the last few years. Last year was the first time they hadn’t played for the Big Ten title since 2016, and that year they still made the College Football Playoff. They’ve dominated the conference.
Jakailin Johnson’s first and only game appearance of his freshman year at Ohio State ended with an injury that would sideline him for the rest of the season. Making his college debut on the final defensive series of Ohio State’s 59-7 September win over Akron, Johnson fractured his left shoulder while making a hit on a Zips receiver after a catch. As a result, the seven snaps he played in that game would be the only playing time he’d see all year.
Dylan Raiola can absolutely sling it. Ohio State's quarterback of the future showed off his absurd arm strength at this weekend's QB Retreat, an event sponsored by Adidas that brings together several top college and high school quarterbacks. The five-star Buckeye quarterback commit participated in the long toss competition at...
It may certainly seem odd to rate a loss to TTUN as a “big moment,” but this one was special. “The Game” played in Columbus on Nov. 25, 1950, nearly immediately given its “Snow Bowl” label, is still talked about and written about to this day.
[In reply to "Question for everyone - who is you favorite college football programs by conference....." by jharp, posted at 16:40:42 05/31/22]. Why Oregon? I ran track meets there in the mid 70's and 80's, my son graduated from there in 2016, and we live in Oregon. Make no mistake, when they play OSU there are no divided loyalties from me.
After the NCAA passed a new rule about divisions and conference championship games, big changes could be on the way soon to a number of Power 5 conferences. The Pac-12 has already announced that they’re making a change for this fall. How soon with the Big Ten follow suit, and how will those changes impact the future of Ohio State football?
[In reply to "You called Iowa an embarrassment to the B10. I call them a good hard nosed football team. " by Nickbuck, posted at 16:25:25 05/28/22]. And Iowa’s hard nosed, physical football team lost four of their last eight games last year after starting 6–0 and being ranked number two in the nation. They averaged more punts per game during that stretch than they did wins.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Steven Hayes, a former Franklin County Municipal Judge for 25 years and the only child of Woody Hayes and Anne Hayes, has died, Ohio State announced on Saturday. He was 76. As the son of the Ohio State coaching legend, who died in 1987, Steven Hayes achieved...
OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Down a southwestern Franklin County gravel road, next to a barn, in a field, Allison Yoakam and her son Teddy are "berry" excited. "We wanted to pick some strawberries before they're all gone," she said. Some of the best, biggest, baddest, berries in central Ohio...
Olentangy Schools is pleased to welcome Steven Tartt and Brian Baker as principals of Olentangy Shanahan Middle School and Olentangy Liberty Middle School, respectively. Tartt is currently in his third year as the Gahanna Middle School West principal. He brings 28 years of experience in education to Olentangy, having held additional administrative roles as assistant principal in both Gahanna and Reynoldsburg.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week marks a new era for the Catholic Diocese of Columbus. Bishop-elect Earl Fernandes will become the 13th Bishop of Columbus and make history as the first Indian-American Catholic Bishop when he is installed Tuesday. The 49-year-old Toledo native and son of immigrants most recently...
Fly on out to Ohio, the “birthplace of aviation,” and check out the aquariums they have available to the public. Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes, and has the Ohio River cutting a swath across the state. When stopping to visit the Rock and Roll...
There is a patch of grass – no bigger than a handful – on the west side of the Downtown riverfront that has been there forever. I don’t want to tell you exactly where it is, but know that it’s close to one of the bridges and not far from the amphitheater that sits behind COSI in Genoa Park.
