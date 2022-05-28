ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Patriotic Festival — honoring the military — brings thousands to Norfolk waterfront

By Peter Dujardin, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
The City of Norfolk kicks off Memorial Day weekend with the Patriotic Festival on Saturday. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

After a pandemic-related hiatus the past two years, the Patriotic Festival was back in force this weekend — held in downtown Norfolk for the first time.

The Memorial Day Weekend event honoring the military was expected to draw tens of thousands to concerts and other festivities at Town Point Park. Other shows were held at Scope.

Chelsie Hardin, regional marketing manager for Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, said the company was set to sponsor the 2020 festival before the pandemic struck.

“We didn’t have it last year, either, so this is the first time we get to come out and enjoy it,” Hardin said Saturday as attendees approached her table for some free goodies.

Though storms canceled the outdoor events Friday evening, an indoor concert went forward at Scope. Sunny and mild weather was expected the rest of the weekend, with the event continuing Sunday.

With a mission “to honor and celebrate all branches of our armed forces and promote patriotism,” the Patriotic Festival was previously held in Virginia Beach.

It drew some well-known country music performers.

Jon Pardi headlined Friday night’s concert at Scope with special guests Nate Smith and Tracielynn.

Kane Brown was to perform Saturday evening at Town Point Park with special guest Raelynn. And Morgan Wallen is the headliner of Sunday night’s concert, with special guest Ernest.

Meantime, Toad the Wet Sprocket, an alternative rock band, performed Saturday afternoon with Anthony Rosano, and alternative band Gin Blossoms was set to play Sunday afternoon ― also with Tracielynn.

DJ Ty Street performed throughout the weekend, while the U.S. Fleet Forces Band also played.

The vendor tables ran the gamut — from military organizations to restaurants, from law firms to social service organizations. Six “Monster Energy Girls” flew in from around the country to work the rig promoting the company’s sports drinks.

Four Marine Corps recruiters in black shirts and fatigue pants played cornhole and encouraged young people to join the service, just after two F-22 military fighter jets flew overhead.

“We’re just spreading the word, man,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Rosquist, a Marine recruiter in Virginia Beach. “We’re getting quite a few people stopping by. ‘Marines’ sounds kind of intimidating. But when we walk around and introduce ourselves and talk to people, then they seem more interested.”

Tyler Merritt, a former Army captain and Black Hawk helicopter pilot, flew in at 2 a.m. from Georgia to help his staff sell patriotic T-shirts. His Savannah-based company, Nine-Line Apparel, also sponsored an event to give a service dog to a disabled veteran.

“The idea is you take dogs that were going to be euthanized, and you train them to be service dogs and you give them to a service member,” Merritt said. “So you save two lives — you save the dogs’ lives and it helps save the veteran’s life.”

Merritt then planned to fly to a NASCAR race in Charlotte, where his company is honoring deceased service members. “We bring family members of the fallen there, so they get to see their loved one being immortalized on a car,” he said. “It’s a really emotional event.”

The Norfolk festival appeared to be a bit of a boon to nearby businesses.

Breakfast was busy Saturday morning at Famous Uncle Al’s Hot Dog and Grille on Granby Street, owner Robert Soscia said. “Every little bit helps, especially after what everybody’s been through,” he added.

Two of his customers, Dave and Deborah Breen, both 63, recently moved from Ocean View to a downtown condo and now walk everywhere they can, including this weekend’s festival.

“It makes sense to have the event in the midst of the Navy and the shipyards and everything that’s down this way,” Dave Breen said. “That shows well.”

“Living down here affords us the opportunity to walk to the events,” added Deborah Breen, a retired Navy service member. “You don’t have to worry about parking anymore.”

Several downtown streets were closed. About 200 police officers, most from Norfolk and some from neighboring police departments, patrolled the Waterside and downtown areas, mostly on bikes and on foot.

The event was free of any noteworthy criminal incidents as of late Saturday afternoon.

“No significant events,” Norfolk Police spokesman Sgt. Will Pickering wrote in a text message, adding a “thumbs up” emoji.

Two ambulance crews from Virginia Beach — four paramedics — were on hand to help Norfolk with any incidents under a mutual aid agreement between the cities. They weren’t sure who foot the bill for them to be there, but the money “magically appears in our accounts,” paramedic Taylor Jones quipped.

Tina Alsworth, 39, of Chesapeake, had three children in tow — Brandon, 15; Taylor, 12; and Breanna, 9. The kids had bags of swag from the vendor tables.

“I got a huge haul of stuff,” Taylor said, with his freebies including military stickers, a water bottle, a shot glass and a “football stress ball.”

“And he comes for me to buy the lemonade,” Alsworth said. “We came for the experience ... Just to see the community out here together.”

For more information on the event, visit patrioticfestival.com .

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com

