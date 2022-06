Coquese Washington dabbed a tissue at her eyes between each hug — the emotions flooding out of her after she discovered familiar faces awaiting at her new home. One by one, then all at once, Notre Dame stars Dara Mabrey, Olivia Miles and Natalija Marshall latched onto their former coach, and as they huddled for a group hug in the bleachers at Jersey Mike’s Arena shortly before Washington was introduced as the successor to Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer, the tears flowed.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO