Konosuba to Release New Spin-Off Anime for Megumin

One awesome High School DxD cosplay has brought the series back to the spotlight by showcasing just why Akeno Himejima has her title of Queen! It's been quite a while since fans have gotten to see High School DxD grace their screens with the fourth season released four long years ago, and even then the franchise had to switch its anime over to an entirely new studio and staff. There's been very little talk about the franchise since, but while the future of the anime is unclear fans are still very much keeping their love for the series alive in cool new ways.

