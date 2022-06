The line of demarcation was 18 wins. It was supposed to be all but a lock. In fact, in the last 20 years of SEC baseball, only four of the 68 Southeastern Conference baseball teams who reached 18 league wins failed to host an NCAA Tournament Regional. After the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee’s announcement earlier this week, Arkansas baseball can now lay claim to joining the club with two of those four teams.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO