COVID-19 cases are once again rising in San Diego, with the number of new cases increasing drastically from 409 cases in the week of April 26 to 1,579 new cases in the last week alone. As of May 18, this brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 775,369. Correspondingly, the rolling 14-day average percentage of positive cases among tests are increasing as well, jumping from 3% of tests reported through April 26 to nearly 6% in the most recent two weeks.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO