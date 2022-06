DENVER -- For the Edmonton Oilers, the mantra after Game 1 of the Western Conference Final was much the same as after Game 1 of the second round. "We obviously have to change something here," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said after an 8-6 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. "We can't be giving up that many goals and expect to win a Western Conference Final game. That's the second time this has happened. We've got to make sure we're ready to go right off the bat. And we'll be better."

