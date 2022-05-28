ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool vs Real Madrid result: Player ratings as Thibaut Courtois stars in goal in Champions League final

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plflz_0ftfIxEP00

Real Madrid claimed their 14th European title with a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.

Madrid thought they had taken the lead shortly before half-time when Karim Benzema fired home from close range , but a lengthy VAR check deemed the Frenchman to be offside.

But the Spanish champions were in front just before the hour mark when Fede Valverde’s low drive across the box was turned home from close range by Vinicius Junior .

And Madrid held on thanks to some astonishing saves from keeper Thibaut Courtois as Liverpool were left heartbroken on a thoroughly frustrating evening for the six-time winners.

Here are the player ratings from the Champions League final.

Liverpool

Alisson, 6. Played the sweeper keeper role as well as you could hope for. Had no chance with the goal after Madrid failed to test him all night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6. Was helped defensively by both Henderson and Konate as they shared the load of doubling up on Vinicius. Played Vinicius onside for the goal as he was caught napping for a split second when the Madrid man darted in around the back post.

Ibrahima Konate, 9. More than justified his selection ahead of Joel Matip. Dealt with Vinicius superbly throughout the final, showcasing not only his strength and pace but also his world class positioning and reading of the game. Did get away with one when he took too long to clear before Benzema’s disallowed goal. Then produced a wonderful sliding tackle to deny Vinicius.

Virgil van Dijk, 7. Konate will get all the plaudits for his eye-catching display but Van Dijk is so effortlessly world class that you don’t even notice he is there. Had an enjoyable battle with Benzema in which both players enjoyed success.

Andy Robertson, 5. Didn’t impact the game as much as he would have liked in the final third. Was outmuscled by Valverde on a couple of occasions.

Fabinho, 5. Dictated the tempo of the match extremely well in the first half but then - like a few other Liverpool players - seemed to fade a little as the match wore on.

Jordan Henderson, 6. Positionally very intelligent, always available to double up on Vinicius alongside Alexander-Arnold. Drifted out of the game in the second period as Madrid found their feet in midfield.

Thiago Alcantara, 6. After concerns during the warm-up that he had an injury issue, the Spaniard proved he was more than fit to at least play the first half with some lovely, incisive passing. Felt the pace as it went on and was hooked by Klopp as he began to show signs of fatigue.

Mohamed Salah, 6. Had a few half chances in the first half but only really tested Courtois on one occasion. Then had a handful of opportunities in the second period but was denied by an inspired keeper in Courtois.

Sadio Mane, 5. Would have given Liverpool the lead if it wasn’t for an outstanding save from Courtois. Had some bright moments but ultimately struggled to effect the game as much as he would have liked. A disappointing night.

Luis Diaz, 5. Enjoyed an energetic opening quarter of an hour but was then marked out of the game by Carvajal. Substituted after 65 minutes for Jota.

Subs: Diogo Jota (6), Naby Keita (6), Roberto Firmino (6).

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois, 10. Made an impressive reflex save to deny Salah after a quarter of an hour, before then producing a world class stop to deny Mane. Another pair of outstanding saves denied Salah in the second half. Was the player of the final by some distance.

Called for English football fans to ‘put respect on my name’ after the game. Couldn’t have done any more to ensure everyone stands up and takes note.

Dani Carvajal, 8. Diaz gave him some issues in the opening 20 minutes but after that the Spanish defender seemed to work him out. He kept the dynamic Liverpool forward very quiet and as the game wore on Diaz became quieter and quieter. Was eventually substituted by Jurgen Klopp.

Eder Militao, 7. Had a great game in the air, clearing away numerous Liverpool crosses with powerful headers. A key part of the resolute back line.

David Alaba, 7. Dealt with everything that came his way on the left side of central defence. Both he and Mendy doggedly competed with Alexander-Arnold, Mane and Salah throughout the final.

Ferland Mendy, 7. Was very assured in possession. Mendy impressed against Alexander Arnold and Salah, particularly given he had very little help from Vinicius.

Casemiro, 8. The game seemed to pass him by in the first half as Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho consistently found the space in between Madrid’s defence and midfield. More than made up for it after the break as he closed the Liverpool midfielders down with far greater positional awareness. Always seemed to be there when Alaba and Militao needed an extra bit of protection. Integral to the win.

Toni Kroos, 6. Failed to find his passing range in the early stages as he gave the ball away a couple of times with relatively routine passes. Looked to be the one of the Madrid three who was being carried by the other two in the centre.

Luka Modric, 7. Grew into the game but was largely forced to play much deeper than he ordinarily would. Managed to show his skill and engine as the match wore on, even if it wasn’t his best display. Played a key pass in the lead-up to the goal.

Fede Valverde, 7. Criminally underrated in Real Madrid ’s final third. His energy and passing range was a real asset for the Spanish side when they were looking to alleviate some of the pressure on their back line. Set up the goal with a lovely low drive across the box.

Karim Benzema, 8. Bizarrely looked a little unsure of himself when bearing down on Alisson prior to his disallowed goal at the end of the first half. But his hold-up play, link-up play, and desire to constantly make the Liverpool defenders work was a lesson to any aspirational number nine. His performance was reminiscent of his displays when Cristiano Ronaldo was there - playing a vital role for others to thrive from.

Vinicius Junior, 8. Scored the winner with a simple finish but was an ever-present threat all night. Madrid looked for him as the out ball time and time again. His pace was key to giving Liverpool something to think about as they threw players forward in the second half.

Subs: Eduardo Camavinga (6), Dani Ceballos (6), Rodrygo (6).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

La Liga president accuses PSG of ‘cheating’ with Kylian Mbappe deal

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has accused Paris Saint-Germain of ‘cheating’ to secure a new deal for Kylian Mbappe.Last month, the Ligue 1 champions confirmed they had reached an agreement with the 23-year-old France forward to keep him at the club until 2023.Mbappe had been linked with a move to Real Madrid for more than a year, but his decision to snub the Spanish champions has left LaLiga chief Tebas furious.And now he has claimed PSG broke Financial Fair Play rules in order to keep the World Cup winner, leading him to file a complaint.Speaking at the Europa Press Sports Breakfasts,...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League star Zouma given community service over Snapchat cat attack video

Premier League footballer Kurt Zouma has been ordered to carry out 180 hours’ community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after kicking and slapping his pet in a disturbing home video posted on Snapchat.The 27-year-old West Ham defender showed no emotion as he was handed the sentence at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on Wednesday.He drew international condemnation after footage emerged of him volleying the pet across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head, saying: “I swear I’ll kill it.”District judge Susan Holdham described the actions as “disgraceful and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso still have ‘needle’ between them, Martin Brundle claims

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton still have ‘needle between them’ following their battle at the Monaco Grand Prix, says ex-racer Martin Brundle.Hamilton was showing far superior pace than Alonso at the Monte Carlo circuit but failed to find a way past the Spaniard as he was forced to settle for eighth place.Alonso backed up Hamilton for a lengthy period towards the end of the race, so much so that he ended up 34 seconds behind sixth place Lando Norris.And Brundle feels the Monaco race showed there is still some tension between the two former world champions who were teammates at...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Mercedes and Red Bull unite against spend cap as Toto Wolff calls for Monaco Grand Prix changes

The past few days have been amazing ones for Sergio Perez after he triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, immediately followed by extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari.The latter team have been left having to pick up the pieces after Charles Leclerc lost not only pole position but even a podium spot, with calls by the team during the rain-delayed race jproving exceptionally costly and leaving Leclerc furious - and off top spot in the championship race, too.Mick Schumacher thankfully walked away unharmed from a crash which saw his Haas machinery sensationally split in two, while there was again frustration for Lewis Hamilton as he was stuck behind an unaccommodating Fernando Alonso. Follow live news and reaction from the Monaco Grand Prix below:
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Dani Ceballos
Person
Casemiro
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton struggle leads Toto Wolff to call for changes at Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Fernando Alonso’s battle with Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix proves the track needs to be changed.Hamilton was driving significantly quicker than seventh place Alonso for a lengthy period towards the end of the race as the Spaniard attempted to preserve his tyres.Alonso dropped more than 30 seconds behind Lando Norris in sixth but Hamilton still failed to find a way past the Alpine driver before the end of the race.And Wolff feels the situation involving the two former world champions is a demonstration that the Monaco race needs to reinvent itself.He said:...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

675K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy