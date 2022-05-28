Harrison, McCutcheon to meet for sectional baseball title

LOGANSPORT — McCutcheon gets a shot at a year-long redemption and Harrison will try to repeat as sectional champion at its rival's expense.

Both cruised to semifinal victories in the Class 4A, Sectional 7 tournament at Logansport Saturday.

Harrison (19-9) relied on ace pitcher Ethan McCormick, who struck out 12 and allowed three hits over six innings before Gavin Owsley closed the door on a 6-0 win over Kokomo.

McCutcheon jumped ahead of Lafayette Jeff 9-0 before ultimately defeating the Bronchos 11-4.

Monday's championship game begins at 11 a.m.

Harrison advanced to the regional championship last season before falling to eventual Class 4A runner-up Fishers 7-5. McCutcheon is trying to win its first sectional title since 2014.

The two teams split a pair of regular-season games last month.

On Saturday, Harrison registered just six hits against Kokomo — one each by the first six hitters in the lineup — but it was a costly error that gave the Raiders all the run support they'd need.

Will Isom's sacrifice bunt was thrown away, allowing Eli Kelly and Jake Gothrup to score. Cal Gick's bunt brought home Isom during Harrison's three-run third. Hayden Davis drove in two runs with a single in the fifth and later scored on Drew McTagertt's sacrifice fly.

The Mavericks (17-11) won their eighth straight game with Brody Fine pitching six innings and striking out six while allowing two hits before Eli Swank tossed the seventh.

McCutcheon racked up 13 hits off seven Broncho pitchers, including three each from Fine, Brayden Raeke and Brody Zimmer.

Raeke's double in the first got McCutcheon on the board and Fine followed with a three-run homer. Raeke drove in another run with a single the following inning and later hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Sage Adams drove in two runs during a two-hit day for the Mavericks.

Lafayette Jeff's offense was led by Jake Habbinga, who drove in two runs, and Kyle Grabavoy, who had two hits.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Harrison, McCutcheon to meet for sectional baseball title