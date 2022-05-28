ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What movies to watch over Memorial Day weekend

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZiOc_0ftfIlsv00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Memorial Day weekend is upon us and the summer blockbuster season is fast-approaching.

As you’re reading this, you probably just saw Top Gun: Maverick , arguably the most anticipated film of 2022, and felt a hefty dose of action and thrill, paired with a healthy serving of nostalgia after seeing Tom Cruise in the cockpit again.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Whether you’re feeling patriotic or looking to spend time with friends and family for the unofficial start of summer, here’s a list of other great films to watch over the holiday weekend.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece from 1998 follows the story of United States Army Rangers Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks) and his soldiers as they search for paratrooper Private first class James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), the last surviving brother of four as the three other brothers have been killed in combat. ( IMDb )

Where to stream: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+

Days of Thunder (1990)

Start your engines! Tony Scott’s romantic sports action drama film from 1990 features NASCAR rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker) becoming close friends after beginning racing season as rivals. ( IMDb )

Where to stream: Hulu, HBO Max

Top Gun (1986)

To prepare for the release of Top Gun: Maverick , it may be a good idea to re-watch the original film as you prepare to re-enter the danger zone and take flight 36 years later. ( IMDb )

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix through May 31

Subscribe to WKRN News 2 on YouTube to find exclusive and extended clips.

Iron Eagle (1986)

Sidney J. Furie’s action film tells the story of a young pilot planning a rescue mission after his father, an Air Force Colonel, is shot down over enemy territory. ( IMDb )

Where to stream: HBO Max

Dunkirk (2017)

Director Christopher Nolan depicts the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II through the perspectives of soldiers on land, water and air. ( IMDb )

Where to stream: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Hop in your black Pontiac Trans Am and hit the road with Bo “The Bandit” Darville (Burt Reynolds), Carrie “Frog” (Sally Field), and Cledus “The Snowman” Snow (Jerry Reed), as they try to illegally transport 400 cases of Coors beer from Texarkana to Atlanta while being pursued by Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason). ( IMDb )

Where to watch: Peacock

The Sandlot (1993)

“You’re killing me, Smalls.” Nothing says summer time like a game of pickup baseball. Just try not to hit the ball over the fence as you never know what could be lurking back there. ( IMDb )

Where to watch: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Caddyshack (1980)

As you clean the rust and dirt off your golf clubs and prepare to hit the links, you may want to revisit what ESPN described as “perhaps the funniest sports movie ever made.” Just don’t expect your golf game to improve much and keep a sharp eye out for any gophers on the course. ( IMDb )

Where to watch: HBO Max

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Three years after Caddyshack , the team of Chevy Chase and Harold Ramis returned to the big screen with the release of National Lampoon’s Vacation where we meet the Griswolds, a Chicago family that embarks on a cross-country road trip to Walley World, billed as “America’s Favorite Family Fun Park”, while encountering many hilarious hi-jinks along the way. Thankfully, smartphones exist in 2022, so you can now check if your destination will be closed before you go. ( IMDb )

Where to watch: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video

American Graffiti (1973)

George Lucas’ second film in his lengthy filmography was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress in 1995 and was therefore selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. This film is sure to bring back memories of the summer where you graduated high school and waited for your adult life to begin. ( IMDb )

Where to watch: Hulu

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

Get your buns to the movie theater as the Belchers try to save their business ahead of the busy summer months, then afterwards enjoy a burger at your family or neighborhood get-together.

Where to watch: Only in theaters

Glory (1989)

This historical war drama film directed by Edward Zwick tells the story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regime, one of the Union Army’s earliest Black regiments in the American Civil War. ( IMDb )

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Michael Bay’s romantic war drama film features a heavily fictionalized version of the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941, and focuses on a love story set amid the lead to the bombing, its aftermath and the Doolittle Raid. ( IMDb )

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Popculture

Bradley Cooper Undergoes Dramatic Transformation for Biopic on Musical Legend

Bradley Cooper will direct and star in a new biopic of music legend Leonard Bernstein, and his transformation for the role is remarkable. On Monday, the first teaser images for the Netflix original film Maestro dropped online. Fans are more excited than ever to see Bradley back in action bringing this unique story to life.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ghostbusters’ Songwriter and Legendary R&B Artist Ray Parker Jr. Gets Documentary Treatment in ‘Who You Gonna Call?’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr., the R&B star and singer-songwriter best known for the theme from “Ghostbusters,” gets the documentary treatment in “Who You Gonna Call?,” from Sony Pictures Entertainment, which premieres on digital platforms on June 7 — watch the trailer below. As the documentary shows, there’s much more to Parker’s career than that theme song: He had many R&B hits under his own name and as leader of the group Raydio, and in his mid-teens became an in-demand session guitarist, particularly with Motown acts, like Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and especially Stevie...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
George Lucas
Person
Ryan
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Tony Scott
Person
Steven Spielberg
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Made Major Prediction About Ron Howard That Came True

In the 1960s, comedy icon Howard Morris joined the cast of The Andy Griffith Show as Ernest T. Bass. Once on set, he met a small child with an unusual interest in filmmaking. The little boy’s name was Ron Howard, and though he showed plenty of acting talent as Opie, the fictional son of Andy Griffith, he was never quite satisfied in front of the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Espn#Private#Amazon Prime Video#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy