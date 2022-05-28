ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool fans clash with police amid huge queues for Champions League final

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZU0xE_0ftfIhM100

Liverpool fans have been caught up in violent clashes with police in Paris , with many tear-gassed and left bloodied during the Champions League final.

The Reds took on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.

However, shambolic scenes outside the ground saw supporters with tickets made to wait in huge queues until after the match began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZM5k_0ftfIhM100

Footage on social media appeared to show people climbing over barriers as crowds built up, and the kick-off was delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Police carrying shields and riot gear had moved in the area shortly after 8pm.

Supporters showed what appeared to be tickets to officers after a gate was closed, denying them entry.

Bottles were thrown at the officers who responded with tear gas, leaving some fans holding their eyes.

Supporters still waiting to get in were visibly frustrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOtnY_0ftfIhM100

One fan, Carl Noades, 63, told the PA news agency: “There only seems to be one gate open, it’s ridiculous, the game’s kicked off and we’re stuck outside.

“It’s a disgrace, the way they’re treating us is shocking, there’s no organisation.”

Tensions outside the stadium were then driven by young Parisians.

Liverpool supporters outside the ground said hundreds of locals were taunting riot police, causing gates to be shut.

One fan said: “This will be pinned on us, but it’s nothing to do with us.

“There’s hundreds here causing trouble, they’re not even for the game – it’s chaos.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gt5iv_0ftfIhM100

Supporters were arguing with ticket officials on the other side of the fence, and beyond the gates some people, a few wearing Liverpool shirts, were taken away.

Other fans flocked to a nearby pub to watch the game.

Nick Smith, 42, told PA: “I had a ticket, paid through the nose, especially at the minute when everyone’s struggling.

“But complete lack of organisation means I’m at a pub and not where I should be.”

Liverpool fans with tickets were later let into the stadium hours after queuing up and well after the match began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcOTt_0ftfIhM100

Officers used tear gas, batons and shields to force young locals away from the area outside.

One man was wrapped in a blanket surrounded by emergency workers after being caught up in a scuffle.

Scores of supporters with legitimate tickets were then allowed to enter.

One fan told PA: “I’ve queued up for four hours, my wife and I have tickets. Appalling.

“I’m devastated, Liverpool fans should not get the blame for this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netherlands vs West Indies LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-22

Follow live coverage of Netherlands vs West Indies from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-22 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
SPORTS
The Independent

Ukraine v Scotland: Fans soak up atmosphere ahead of emotional World Cup qualifier

To compete against Ukraine in 2022 is a delicate thing. What is a worthy victory, and what is actually fair? The mammoth public vote for the Ukrainian Eurovision entry was one thing, but international football raises emotions (and tempers) to a whole other level.Fortunately for the Scottish football side, who face a World Cup qualifier against the Ukrainians today, the atmosphere as fans head to Hampden Park is not of pity, but of joy.And according to Artem, a young Ukrainian Edinburgher who’s lived here since long before the invasion, the game means a lot more than simply proving that Ukraine...
SOCCER
The Independent

Scotland vs Ukraine LIVE: World Cup play-off team news, line-ups and more tonight

Scotland and Ukraine finally meet on Wednesday night in a long-delayed Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off semi-final clash, with the winners set to progress to face Wales for the final Uefa-zone spot in the finals. The two nations were due to originally play in late March, but the invasion of Ukraine by Russia led to a postponement and now, as the war in that country approaches its 100th day, an emotional occasion is set to unfold.While Steve Clarke and his side have been entirely respectful of the situation in Ukraine, the Scotland boss knows his side have a job...
UEFA
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Police#Real Madrid#Queues#Reds#Pa News Agency#Parisians
The Independent

Alan Pardew leaves CSKA Sofia after racism from their supporters

Alan Pardew has left CSKA Sofia following the actions of a “group of organised racist fans” at a match last month.According to reports, some of CSKA’s players were subjected to racist abuse and had bananas thrown at them by fans prior to the May 5 fixture at home against Botev Plovdiv.In a statement on CSKA’s official website on Wednesday, Pardew said: “It was a privilege for me to be a part of and to serve this club. Unfortunately, my time here is over.☝🏻 Алън Пардю няма да води тима на ЦСКА през новия сезон#AlanPardewhttps://t.co/5a6MKANlgI— ЦСКА (@CSKA_Sofia) June 1, 2022“The events...
SOCIETY
The Independent

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma sentenced over Snapchat cat kicking video

Kurt Zouma has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after he admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat.The West Ham defender, 27, drew international condemnation after footage emerged of him volleying the pet across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head, saying: “I swear I’ll kill it.”He pleaded guilty at Thames Magistrates Court in east London last week to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a cat, after blaming the family pet for damaging a chair.Sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Every England player has ‘blank canvas’ under Ben Stokes’ captaincy

Ben Stokes insists every England player will be handed a “a blank canvas” when he begins his captaincy reign at Lord’s this week.Stokes will lead his country out against New Zealand on Thursday having inherited the job from Joe Root and hopes to make an instant impact on a side who have won just once in their last 17 games.And the all-rounder has made it clear this is a fresh start for all concerned.“There’s been a lot of talk about a ‘reset’, which is a word I don’t like,” he said. “I just see it as a completely blank canvas....
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

675K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy