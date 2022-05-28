ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man’s arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw after he caused a disturbance near a local school.

Omaha police said the man was about a quarter of a mile west of the Omaha Veterans Administration Center with the chainsaw Friday morning in what they called an attempt to “make money.”

Police said a homeowner confronted the man. They argued, and the man threatened the homeowner. The homeowner then chased the man.

The man dropped his chainsaw but the homeowner tackled him another quarter of a mile to the west, near Holy Cross Catholic Church and its school. Police said he tried to enter the school to get away from the homeowner, with no intent “to cause harm to anyone inside.”

Police said they found several drug pipes on the man. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possessing drug paraphernalia. The man’s own home is less than two blocks west of the school.

