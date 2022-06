In Their Words: “It was a great pleasure to have recorded with a very talented young man that is a couple of generations under me. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram is playing the real blues. It’s in his heart and soul and he’s also the future of the blues. When Eric Harper came to me with this idea, I listened to the lyrics but didn’t feel like this was a song I should do. So I suggested he look for someone younger. That’s when Kingfish’s name came up. We thought about it for a day or two, and decided I’d like to change the lyrics on the song so Kingfish and I could do it together. We both thought that was a great idea.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO