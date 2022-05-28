ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

85 MPH tornado confirmed in Hanover County

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After severe storms ripped through Central Virginia yesterday, causing significant damage all over the region , a tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Hanover and Louisa Counties.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has surveyed the damage in Eastern Louisa and Western Hanover, and determined it to be consistent with damage from a high-end EF-0 tornado with estimated winds of up to 85 miles per hour.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down on a farm off of Crewsville Road in Eastern Louisa at 6:22 p.m. on Friday, May 27, destroying multiple trees already weakened by recent winter storms, as well as a chicken coop.

The tornado then made its way northeast towards Hopeful Church Road in Western Hanover, and then towards Pleasant Mill Road where it destroyed several trees, one of which landed on a house on the street.

The tornado then continued northeast, causing light damage to surrobefore coming to an end at 6:47 p.m. south of Beaverdam. No deaths or injuries have been reported as a result of the tornado.

It is believed that the tornado was on the ground for less than 10 of the roughly 23 minutes between forming and dissipating, as multiple gaps were found in its damage path.

