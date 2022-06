ANTIOCH -- A driver who may have been intoxicated died in a crash that left three children from his car and another driver with major injuries late Sunday on State Route 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck was reported at about 10:20 p.m. on the two-lane highway between the Antioch Bridge and State Route 12, the CHP said. The area is in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in southern Sacramento County. A Mazda reportedly traveling southbound at a high rate of speed went over the double yellow lines and into the...

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO