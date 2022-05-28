Here's how Galesburg's baseball team was able to win a regional title against Streator

GALESBURG — Galesburg High School's Charlie Lardi threw a complete game one-hitter Saturday afternoon in Class 3A regional championship action against Streator at Jim Sundberg Field.

Silver Streaks junior shortstop Easton Steck hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, Galesburg senior catcher Kannon Kleine hit a two-run bomb in the fourth, and the Streaks ended up with a 10-0 five inning win over the Bulldogs (19-11).

The victory was the 20th on the season for Galesburg, and it gave the Streaks, who have fallen in 15 contests this spring, their second regional plaque in the last four seasons. Galesburg's last regional title came in 2019.

The 2020 season was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the Streaks finished with a 20-8 overall mark. Galesburg ended the season with a 7-6 loss to Streator in Class 3A regional semifinal action.

And revenge feels pretty sweet for the Streaks.

"The big three-run home run to start the game off just kind of set the tone and let them know that we're here and this is ours. We're not going to let it slip through our fingers again," Galesburg coach Jeremy Pickrel said. "After all we've been through all year with the ups-and-downs for them to finally be playing the way we knew they were capable of and to come through and win a regional championship as an eight seed and doing it in front of a home crowd is just amazing."

GHS will face Washington at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Washington in a sectional semifinal bout.

Lardi had a no-no through three

Through the first three innings, Lardi hadn't allowed a hit. Bulldogs third baseman Adam Williamson broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the fourth. The junior opened the inning with a double but Lardi kept his composure and induced a ground out, recorded a strikeout and then another ground out came to end the fourth.

"I was just there. I was just worrying about strikes. I was just trying to make plays for the team. I did not know I was throwing a no-hitter," Lardi said. "I'm happy that we won. Mainly, I've been doing it for the seniors because last year they fell short to Streator. It feels good to see the seniors come out with a regional championship."

Lardi's pitching arsenal includes a change-upcurveball, and fastball. Against the Bulldogs, he threw 69 pitches, and 40 were strikes. Nine of the 18 batters he faced saw first pitch strikes. Lardi induced eight ground outs and two fly outs.

"The change-up was a little iffy but it got a few guys," said Lardi, who fanned five and issued two walks. "Everything seemed to be working today."

"I didn't know he was throwing a no-hitter. You're just so locked into the game," Pickrel said of Lardi. "He was tight in his back before the game so he was getting stretched out in between every inning and holy cow to come out and do what he did.

"It's what he's capable of doing."

Kleine, Steck 'pushing each other'

Steck's blast in the first was his seventh this season, and he leads Galesburg in the category. Kleine sits behind him with six homers.

The pair have a friendly rivalry going on who can hit the most hardballs out of parks in 2022. They've been battling back-and-forth all season long.

"I think at this point, we're just pushing each other," Steck said. "It's been fun. It kind of sucks he wouldn't let me have a two home run lead for one time but it just pushes me and I know it pushes him, too."

"We talk a little crap to each other but it's all fun and games," Kleine said. "It's just us having a little fun and pushing each other to get better every day."

Small ball keeps Bulldogs on heels

The Streaks played a lot of small ball in Friday's 13-9 regional semi win over the Kays of Kankakee, and the Bulldogs were in attendance to see that, as they faced the Maple Leafs of Geneseo afterwards in the other regional semifinal.

Because of that fact, Streator's infielders played up on the grass during most of Saturday's affair against Galesburg, who was the away team on the scoreboard. It didn't necessarily provide an advantage, as the Streaks came out swinging from the jump.

"We didn't bunt a whole lot today but seeing the way we did it last night I think put that thought in their head," Pickrel said. "They were constantly on their heels the whole game."

How the Streaks scored

In the top of the first, senior second baseman Thad Morling hit a one out single to right. Kleine followed with a walk, and junior Devon Reed courtesy ran for Kleine. Steck stepped into the box next, and the first pitch he saw went over the wall in centerfield for a 3-0 Galesburg lead.

Kleine was hit-by-a-pitch to open the top of the third. Reed once again ran for him, and Steck followed with a walk. Junior first baseman Tristan Legate singled on a line drive to right field and advanced to second base on the throw, and Reed was able to score while Steck went to third on the throw. Junior right fielder Alonzo Giles hit a sac fly to left which plated Steck and gave the Streaks a 5-0 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Morling hit a one out double and moved to third on a balk with Kleine at the dish and facing a 0-1 count. The next pitch he saw, Kleine smacked over the fence in left for a 7-0 Galesburg lead.

Three more runs came for the Streaks in the top of the fifth, and three straight Bulldogs notched outs to end the game early in the bottom half of the frame.

Matthew Wheaton can be reached at (309) 315-6073 or at mwheaton@register-mail.com. Follow him on Twitter @matthewlwheaton

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Here's how Galesburg's baseball team was able to win a regional title against Streator