Road closed after Mineral Ridge crash
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Mineral Ridge on Saturday.
It happened in the 1100 block of Depot Street on Saturday afternoon.
The driver of the car swerved off the road and hit a pole, knocking out power to multiple houses in the area.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Weathersfield Fire and EMS were on scene.
The road is closed between Ohltown Road and Union Street while police clear the scene.
