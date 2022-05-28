ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Golden Alert issued for missing woman

By Cameron Aaron
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert was issued Saturday for a missing woman. Lisa...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Floyd County river identified

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police released the name of the body found in Prestonsburg last week. On May 25, 2022, the Prestonsburg Police Department alerted the Kentucky State Police about an unidentified body in the Levisa Fork River. KSP says Gordon McKinney, 54, of Harold, Kentucky was the man found. The […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Body recovered from river identified as missing man

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The search for a Pikeville man has come to a tragic end, after he was identified as the body found last week in the Big Sandy River, in Prestonsburg. Prestonsburg Police, Prestonsburg Fire and Kentucky State Police recovered the body last Wednesday. On Tuesday, Kentucky State...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post (KSP) 11 in London continue to investigate a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Laurel County Tuesday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m. the Laurel County Coroner was called to a home along Taylor Bridge Road near London where a Laurel County Sheriffs...
WTVQ

Deputy shoots and kills suspect in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began with a disturbance complaint call early Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County ended with a man being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which investigates officer-involved shootings across the state.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Harlan County, KY
Harlan County, KY
Crime & Safety
WTVQ

Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. The Sheriff’s Office said in a post Sunday that Marion Randy Cornett was last seen at Ermine Double Kwik (Exxon). He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black work boots...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains were found in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to an area near 101 Industrial Drive around 9:50 a.m. Police had been contacted after receiving a report of “human skeletal remains located in a […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Shirt#Golden Alert#Wymt#Ksp Post
wymt.com

Shooting sends man to the hospital

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man suffered injuries Tuesday night in a shooting in the Fort Gay area, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 8:55 p.m. along Spruce Creek Road. Deputies say the victim was shot in the leg, reportedly after...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WTVQ

Victim in four-wheeler accident in Martin County identified

TOMAHAWK, Ky. (WTVQ) – A four-wheeler accident Sunday in Martin County left one person dead, according to investigators. The accident happened on Rock House Road in the Tomahawk community, according to the coroner. The victim was taken to Highlands ARH in Floyd County where they were pronounced dead, according...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

I-64 in Montgomery County reopens after deadly crash, victim ID’d

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester police say traffic is moving again on I-64 East in Montgomery County after a deadly crash. The Montgomery County coroner told WKYT that 56-year-old Bobby Wayne Waldridge died. The coroner said the cause of death was under investigation and the body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bell County theft suspect arrested after brief chase

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro have arrested a man they say never returned from a test drive. Middlesboro Police officers arrested for Taylor DeHart Tuesday evening. According to police officials, DeHart test drove a gray 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto Tuesday and never returned with it. After...
BELL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Missing 83-year-old from Hawkins County found safe

UPDATE: Franklin Delano Grizzel has been found safe as of Monday morning, according to the TBI. HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Hawkins County man. According to a tweet by the TBI, Franklin Delano Grizzel has been missing since Sunday, May 29 […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport woman killed in S Holston Lake boat crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a boating accident Monday evening. According to a press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, a deck boat carrying three people collided with a personal watercraft carrying two passengers around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. The operator […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Sheriff: Woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday evening. Deputies said they stopped a car on Walnut Street in Monticello after they learned the registration was expired. Police found the passenger in the car, Jamie Spradlin, had two outstanding warrants. Once they placed...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
993thex.com

TBI Investigating Female Body Found At Beauty Spot

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is probing the discovery of a Johnson City woman’s body found at Beauty Spot, located on Unaka Mountain in Unicoi County. The body of 48 year old Athena Saunders was found near a gravel road near the popular attraction on Monday. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the TBI in the active investigation. Our newsroom has reached out to the TBI for additional comments and are awaiting a response.
wymt.com

WATCH | Boyle Co. schools, city leaders evaluate active shooter response

'Senior Walk' inspiring students to stay in school. Veterans volunteer to protect schools, increase security. In the wake of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, some Kentucky veterans suggest putting people with prior military experience inside schools to increase security and safety. WATCH | Fayette Co. Health...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Lee Co. man sentenced to over 7 years for meth, gun charges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Jonesville man is facing 90 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth distribution and firearm charges. According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Aaron Matthew Mosley was sentenced earlier in May in connection to two separate drug arrests in 2021. In February, Mosley pleaded […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

TWRA: 1 killed, 1 injured in South Holston Lake boating accident

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed in a boating accident Monday on South Holston Lake, according to authorities. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a deck boat and personal watercraft collided around 6 p.m. just upstream of the U.S. 421 access area. A female passenger on the personal watercraft was pronounced dead at […]
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy