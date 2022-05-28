ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Robert Dillingham sets decision date with Kentucky trending for top-10 recruit

By Jason Marcum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Wildcats appear to be closing in on their next 2023 commitment. According to On3’s Jamie Shaw, Robert Dillingham will announce his college decision on June 24th. The recent buzz has been that Kentucky is in great shape for Dillingham and expected to land the 5-star guard at some point...

