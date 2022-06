Three catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks at Henry Stambaugh Golf Course located at 202 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown recently. After arriving at work at 7 a.m. on May 26, Youngstown Parks Department Supervisor Dave Sturtz observed the theft and reported it to the Youngstown Police Department at 7:50 a.m. Sturtz said the vehicles were parked in the back of the parking lot and secured May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO