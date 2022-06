According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, forward David Perron is interested in re-signing with the St. Blues. From what I understand, Perion wants to go back," Freidman said Monday on the 32 Thoughts podcast. "He doesn't want this to be a fourth reacquiring - until I'm told otherwise, I'm expecting Perron goes back."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO