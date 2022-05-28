ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding Record Searchlight

Brother, sister receive prison terms for roles in 1993 cold case murder

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlRMY_0ftfFQlP00

A brother and sister received state prison sentences Thursday for their involvement with the murder of a 19-year-old Redding man in a cold case that spanned more than 25 years.

Curtis Culver and Shanna Culver were sentenced in Shasta County Superior Court for voluntary manslaughter, robbery in concert and multiple assault charges in the 1993 cold case murder of teenager Frank McAlister, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Curtis Culver was sentenced to 35 years in prison while Shanna Culver received a 20-year prison term. Both will be required to serve 85% of their sentences before they’re eligible for parole.

“The investigation was conducted by many members of the Redding Police Department spanning over 27 years,” the DA’s office said.

Curtis Culver, 50, and Shanna Culver, 46, pleaded guilty to the charges in January. They’ve been in jail since Jan. 11, 2018.

Brian Hawkins of Shingletown, the third defendant in the long-running case, was previously sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for his role in the killing of McAlister. Hawkins had pleaded guilty in November 2019 to first-degree murder, robbery and special allegations.

The case dates to May 7, 1993, when McAlister was driven to a remote area in eastern Shasta County and stabbed multiple times in the chest and head.

A hiker found his skeletal remains nearly a year later in April 1994 near Grace and Nora lakes, Redding police said at the time.

McAlister's car was driven to the Redding Costco where it was found abandoned, according to a summary from the DA's office. Police at the time said they found a large amount of blood in the car.

“The case was investigated for years and ultimately went cold,” the DA’s office said.

Detectives got their break on Jan. 9, 2018, when Hawkins went to a local TV station and confessed to the nearly 25-year-old murder.

Hawkins' next stop was the Redding Police Department where Hawkins described the robbery and murder to detective Rusty Bishop, who has since retired.

Hawkins told the detective he committed the murder with the help of the Culvers, who were found and arrested within 12 hours, the DA's office said.

"Suspect Hawkins told investigators he could no longer live with the guilt and wanted to clear his conscience," police said in January 2018.

The DA’s office added that “Hawkins expressed great regret and remorse for his participation in the murder.”

Police said Hawkins, along with Curtis and Shanna Culver, lured McAlister to the Shingletown area to rob him of money from an insurance settlement that he was going to use to buy methamphetamine.

“Shanna and Curtis Culver initially lied and denied any involvement. Ultimately, Curtis Culver admitted that he had a knife during the robbery and hit the victim over the head with a rock after the victim had been stabbed,” the DA’s office said.

Shanna Culver was 17 at the time of the murder and went through a juvenile court transfer process to Superior Court.

At the Culvers’ sentencing, the DA’s office said one of McAlister’s relatives gave a statement in court.

“Frank McAlister’s uncle spoke about how devastating this crime was for his family,” the office said, adding Frank McAlister was the only child to his mother.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Brother, sister receive prison terms for roles in 1993 cold case murder

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Anderson for possession of meth for sale

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested after the Anderson Police searched his car and found the materials for methamphetamine sales on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. in Anderson. Anderson Police officers pulled over a car driven by Michael Derek Johnson, 41, of Red Bluff for a code violation. Officers...
ANDERSON, CA
Law & Crime

Siblings Sentenced to Prison for Man’s 1993 Slaying After Co-Defendant with Guilty Conscience Stepped Forward

After a co-defendant’s guilty conscience led to their arrests, a pair of siblings have been sentenced to spend decades in prison. Curtis Culver, 50, was sentenced on Thursday to 35 years behind bars, and sister Shanna Culver, 46, got 20 years because they helped Brian Hawkins, 49, kill Frank McAlister, 19, in a May 7, 1993 murder, according to The Redding Record Searchlight.
REDDING, CA
myrcns.com

Citizen’s tip in northern Yreka leads to arrest of Hornbrook probationer

YREKA, Calif., — Authorities say a citizen’s tip regarding a man acting suspiciously in northern Yreka led to the arrest of a man who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with two California prohibited knifes Saturday, May 28. One of the illegally...
YREKA, CA
ABC10

Chico State University employee arrested over online threats, police say

CHICO, Calif. — A Chico State University employee was arrested after allegedly leaving threatening comments on social media. According to ABC affiliate KRCR, FBI officials contacted the university and shared evidence of YouTube video comments where the employee reportedly encouraged Asians to "take up arms and shoot white and black people."
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Cold Case#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Attorney S Office#Da#Grace
krcrtv.com

Alleged Dollar Tree burglar arrested with help from RPD's K9 'Otto'

REDDING, Calif. — With help from their K9 'Otto', Redding Police Officers arrested a man who had allegedly broken into a Dollar Tree and trashed the store. The security alarm at the Dollar Tree on Athens Ave in Redding was triggered early Sunday morning. According to the Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

15,000+ pounds of trash removed in south Redding after complaints from locals

REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding Police Department's Community Work Program (CWPO) and Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU), along with inmates from the Shasta County Sheriff's Office Alternative Work Program, cleared over 15,000 pounds of trash from an area in south Redding. Officers began the clean-up last week after receiving...
REDDING, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. ADAM ELIHA PRICE APD Bench Warrant PC273.6(a)...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Release Details About Shelter Cove Water Fatality on Sunday

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A hiker died on Sunday after being swept into the Pacific Ocean near Shelter Cove on the Lost Coast Trail in Humboldt County. The incident began at approximately 2:45 p.m. with a call for two people in the water, one mile north of the Black Sands Beach trailhead. According to Nick Pape, Chief, Shelter Cove Fire, two ocean rescue units and two beach rescue units were deployed as well as numerous other emergency response agency resources.The Shelter Cove Fire beach rescue unit contacted a group of hikers who confirmed that two individuals from their party were swept into the ocean. One patient was actively treading water in the rough waves and one was face down approximately 50-100 yards offshore. The ocean rescue unit deployed a boat and jet ski from the marina and made the five-mile trek to the patients in rough 15-20 foot swells and whitecaps. Both patients were transported back to the marina and awaiting Emergency Medical Technicians. The conscious patient was transferred to an ambulance and treated by EMTs. A landing zone was established at the Shelter Cove airport and the patient was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. Their medical condition is unknown at this time. The second patient was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. This incident is under investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search resumes Monday in Colusa for missing Sacramento River swimmer

COLUSA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a person who was last seen in the Sacramento River near Levee Park in Colusa Sunday night. Deputies say a person who was not wearing a life jacket was having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the river. The Colusa County...
COLUSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion in Cottonwood kills 4 sheep

COTTONWOOD, Calif.- A Cottonwood woman is devastated after a mountain lion slaughtered four of her livestock. The owner tells Action News Now that her sheep means everything to her, and she is worried because the mountain lion is still on the loose. The video owner shared shows the mountain lion...
COTTONWOOD, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Search and Rescue responds to fatal accident involving Chico man

Plumas County Search and Rescue responded to the scene of a fatal accident on Saturday afternoon May 29. The Quincy office of the California Highway Patrol released a report of the incident this morning May 31. According to the CHP, David Nunley, 72, 0f Chico, was traveling northbound on Peoria...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver crashes into Chico Jack in the Box on Broadway Monday

CHICO, Calif. — A driver crashed into the Jack in the Box on Broadway and West 5th streets Monday. According to the Chico Police Department, the call came in to dispatch at 9:32 a.m. on Memorial Day. The CPD said, for unknown reasons, the driver of a white pickup...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing hiker located, rescued by Butte County Sheriff's Department

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker who was last seen near the Middle Fork of the Feather River was located by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. The Helicopter Rescue Technicians were requested to help assist the helicopter and pilots of the Butte County Sheriff’s Department in their search for a missing hiker who was last reported to be in the Middle Fork of the Feather River.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Male Stabbed in Eureka

Just before 3 p.m., Eureka Police and an ambulance rushed to the side of an unknown age male with a stab wound near the intersection of West Hawthorn and Pine, according to the scanner. Both were told to go Code 3, with lights and sirens. The patient was taken to...
EUREKA, CA
Willits News

MCSO: Mendocino County teens arrested for alleged hold-up in Cloverdale

Four Mendocino County teenagers were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies were informed around 9:30 p.m. May 20 that a business in Cloverdale, located just south of Mendocino County on Highway 101, had just been robbed by suspects believed to be Mendocino County residents who were heading back there.
actionnewsnow.com

Police ID suspect in Redding grocery store shooting

REDDING, Calif. - The suspect in a shooting at the Grocery Outlet Store in Redding has been identified. Police say they arrested 78-year-old Ronald Pember of Redding at the store located on Churn Creek Road. When officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, they located a man who was shot....
REDDING, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
529
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy