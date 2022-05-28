ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Rutgers men's lacrosse's dream season ends with loss to Cornell in NCAA Tournament semifinals

By Chris Iseman and Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

The dream season for the Rutgers men’s lacrosse team has come to an end.

The sixth-seeded Scarlet Knights, making their first Final Four appearance in program history, had no way to slow down No. 7 Cornell in a 17-10 loss in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

The Big Red scored six goals in the third quarter to take control of the game following a lengthy weather delay at halftime.

Mitch Bartolo and Brian Cameron each had two goals for the Scarlet Knights while Ryan Gallagher, Eric Civetti, Brennan Kamish, Dante Kulas, Ronan Jacoby and Ross Scott each had one.

Colin Kirst made 13 saves for the Scarlet Knights, who committed 15 turnovers.

Brian Piatelli had five goals for Cornell.

"Give Cornell a lot of credit," Rutgers coach Brian Brecht said. "Their attack is very dynamic. They've got a lot of tradition, and certainly played well today. I don't know if we played the best Rutgers lacrosse today that we needed to to have success. Tip your hat to them. That was partly because of them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3YaU_0ftfFEPv00

Despite the loss, this was a program-defining year for Brecht’s team, which finished with an all-time best 15 victories.

Last season, Rutgers snapped a 17-year NCAA Tournament drought. This season, it took another monumental step, continuing to assert itself as one of the most formidable teams both in the Big Ten and in the country .

How it happened

The Scarlet Knights’ remarkable campaign, though, came to a crashing end against Cornell.

Bartolo opened the scoring for Rutgers with a goal about five minutes into the game, but Cornell responded by scoring three in a row.

The Big Red ultimately went into halftime with an 8-3 lead.

The start of the second half was then delayed more than three hours because of lightning in the area.

FOOD AND FAMILY: As defender helps NCAA push, his family's Italian restaurant is all-in

Once play restarted, Gallagher scored from close range to cut Rutgers’ deficit to four goals just less than three minutes to go in the third quarter.

But a minute later, CJ Kirst, who finished with three goals, fired past his brother to regain a five-goal lead for the Big Red.

That was the start of six unanswered goals as Cornell built a 14-4 lead.

"I think we definitely weren't as clean as we wanted to be," Colin Kirst said. "That's going to come back and bite you in the butt this time of year."

Civetti stopped the run when he fired past Chayse Ierlan with about two minutes to go in the quarter.

But by that point, the deficit was too much to make up. Cornell hung on for the win and a trip to the championship game.

Rutgers, though, has another big season to build on.

"We really set a new bar for the program," Gallagher said, "and I hope the guys who are younger on the team can get back here and lead a team to this venue again."

Season made alumni proud

The Scarlet Knights have frequently spoken wanting to play for their alumni, who built the foundation.

Two of the program’s most significant alumni watched this season with pride.

As his Manhasset High School boys lacrosse team marched toward the New York state playoffs, head coach Keith Cromwell has been showing his players clips of a certain college team.

Yes, it’s a way for Cromwell to gloat about the success of his alma mater — he was a three-time All-American at Rutgers before graduating in 2001. But that’s not all.

“(Manhasset’s players) tell me I’m biased, but they play the game in such a great way,” Cromwell said. “It’s been a pleasure to watch.”

Cromwell knows what it took for the Scarlet Knights to break through and reach the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Prior to his current gig he served as an assistant to Brecht.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Cromwell said. “A lot of emotions. It’s overwhelming. You’re so pumped for the guys, being an alum and being part of that program. It’s so great to see them at the forefront, to be playing for a national championship.”

Rutgers lacrosse alums are a tight-knit community. It’s fair to say Cromwell and Reid Jackson, a 1994 grad who won the Schmisser Award as the best defensive player in the country, speak for their brethren when they say how deeply meaningful the Scarlet Knights’ run to championship weekend has been.

“It’s like Christmas and your birthday all at once,” Jackson said. “It’s been amazing. I tip my hat to Brian Brecht and his staff because since the day Brian got there, he’s included the alumni in everything.”

Jackson, who lives in North Carolina and works in corporate development, had 80 people over his house to watch the semifinals – including both of his sons’ lacrosse teams (they are 13 and 12 years old).

Jackson grew up in Milltown, in Middlesex County, and attended St. Joseph-Metuchen High School. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, lacrosse was emerging in pockets of New Jersey. He’s proud of how far the sport has come in the Garden State and he’s played a role in it, serving as head coach at nascent East Brunswick and Rumson-Fair Haven high school programs. Rutgers’ success is the culmination of the sport’s growth.

“Back when I played in high school there was one public school in Middlesex County that played, and that was Edison High School,” Jackson said. “Now you have 300 high schools playing. It’s also nationwide. When I was growing up, if you were a lacrosse player, you lived on Long Island, upstate New York or Maryland.”

And this season that New Jersey has plenty of lacrosse talent in the state.

“New Jersey is no stranger to lacrosse,” Cromwell said. “Rutgers is doing a great job of keeping talent home and finding guys to come in and be part of the culture.”

Chris Iseman is the Rutgers football beat writer for the USA TODAY Network-New Jersey. For unlimited access to all Rutgers analysis, news and more, please subscribe today and download our app .

Email: iseman@northjersey.com Twitter: @chrisiseman

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers men's lacrosse's dream season ends with loss to Cornell in NCAA Tournament semifinals

