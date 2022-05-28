H.S. softball: Egg Harbor Twp. captures S.J. Group 4 title with two-day victory

EGG HARBOR TWP. – Madison Dollard had so much adrenaline coursing through her veins after Friday’s game was washed out after two innings, she went on a one-mile jog to help get herself to sleep.

The sophomore probably was going to have run a little further Saturday night after the Egg Harbor Township softball team captured the South Jersey Group 4 title with a 7-3 victory over two-time defending champion Kingsway.

“I’m shaky right now, but it feels really good,” Dollard said. “This game felt so long.”

That’s because it was.

The title game began on Friday before storms brought it to a halt with one out in the top of the third inning. Nearly 20 hours later, the Eagles, who managed to grab a 5-0 lead before Friday’s rain began to fall, finished what they had started.

“I was really stressing before the game,” senior Kayla Dollard said. “We have more goals, but I was just worried about winning this game. The nerves came down a little when we had a 5-0 lead, but we had to finish them off. We didn’t do that last time. We weren’t going to let that happen again.”

Egg Harbor Township head coach Kristi Troster calls the club the “Magical Unicorns” and even dons a unicorn headband while hitting infield/outfield practice.

“We’re a unique bunch of personalities,” Troster said. “They are as fantastic of people as they are athletes. They are fun loving, they love the game, they respect the game and they respect each other.

“When they are spot on, nothing fazes them.”

What it means

Egg Harbor Township (24-1) earned its first sectional title in five years. The Eagles will continue their quest for a state title when it travels to Central Jersey champion Freehold Township, which won its sectional title with an 8-5 win over Jackson Memorial. The state semifinal is Wednesday with the first pitch set for 4 p.m.

Kingsway finished its season at 22-5, the fourth time in the last five season the Dragons have surpassed the 20-win plateau.

“I’m just so proud of this team and all the adversity we’ve had this season and overcome so much,” Kingsway head coach Jill Ward said. “Most people don’t even know all the things we’ve overcome, but we did.

“I was worried after the bus ride home yesterday, but this morning they were in a great mood and they were ready to go.”

Key plays

Egg Harbor Township set the tone with a five-run first inning on Friday as the Eagles strung together six hits and a walk in the frame. Ryley Martini delivered a big two-run single, Sofia Spatocco chipped in an RBI double and Sienna Walterson and Payton Colbert had run-scoring singles during the rally.

Madison Dollard provided the big hit of Day 2 when she launched a two-run homer just inside the left-field foul pole, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead in the third.

Madison Dollard was pretty excited about her first scholastic home run, but her older sister Kayla was just as pumped up.

“Oh my God, that was one of her first home runs of hers that I’ve seen, I was like, no way that just happened,” Kayla said. “I was so happy for her, I sprinted out there and was the first to tap her helmet.”

Madison Dollard also kept Kingsway at bay for most of the game. She worked herself out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth and gave up a three-run homer to Hannah Weismer in the fifth. The right-hander allowed just three hits in the other five frames combined.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: H.S. softball: Egg Harbor Twp. captures S.J. Group 4 title with two-day victory