A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody following a boat collision in Georgia on Saturday that killed five people and injured four others, PEOPLE confirms. Mark Mckinnon, public affairs officer for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said on Monday that "Mark Christopher Stegall, age 45, of Savannah was arrested for boating under the influence in the incident."

