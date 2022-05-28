ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage Air Show canceled Saturday due to weather; set to resume on Sunday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago
The Bethpage Air Show canceled the rest of its flights for Saturday due to inclement weather but is set to resume on Sunday at 10 a.m.

GUIDE: 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

The show got off to a delayed start around 12 p.m. Saturday due to low visibility. Then, the clouds started to break, the sunshine came through, and the pilots were cleared for lift off. But as quickly as the jets flew by, soon after there was a band of dangerous rain and thunderstorms, which made it unsafe for pilots to take off and spectators to watch.

Several performers were canceled because they couldn't take off from the airport at Republic or Macarthur due to the weather.

Airshow event officials said the cloud cover made it unsafe to take off, so they decided to cancel the show for the remainder of the day.

The Bethpage Air show will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free, but parking is $10.

NYS Parks officials expect about 50,000 people to attend this weekend, which is a stark decrease compared to the 300,000 people in attendance in 2019.

Sunday is expected to be a beautiful and sunny day without any restrictions on attendance, so officials hope for the best.

News 12

News 12

