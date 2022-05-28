Camila Cabello Stuns In UEFA Champions League Final Performance: WATCH

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello delivered a worldly performance in the opening ceremony of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday (May 28).

Performing three of her smash hits — "Seńorita," "Bam Bam" and "Don't Go Yet" — the Cuba native injected her Latin heritage into her carnival-themed performance in Paris before Liverpool and Real Madrid took the pitch, according to Billboard .

Wearing a long, ruffled white dress, the 25-year-old singer delivered a colorful spectacle of a show complete with dozens of back-up dancers, fireworks and a whole lot of dancing. In the middle of the field at Stade de France, dancers stood in a formation that read "Hola" and "Famila" as Cabello did a quick outfit change into a sultry, fringe number.

Fans on Twitter absolutely loved the former Fifth Harmony singer's performance. Here are some comments:

" Camila cabello understood the assignment. An electrifying performance"

"Camila Cabello’s performance was so beautiful. It gave me World Cup vibes not only Champions League. Her bringing culture back to football is incredible."

"This Camila Cabello performance gave me goosebumps🥺🥺 I love itttttttt😍😍😍😍"

Real Madrid went on to beat Liverpool 1-0 to secure its 14th European crown.

You can watch Camila Cabello's stunning performance below :