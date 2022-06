Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon Health and Science University launched its Long COVID-19 Program. a year ago. In that time, the program’s doctors, nurses and other health workers have seen and treated nearly a thousand patients. The medical profession still has a lot to learn about long COVID-19. Even the definition of the condition is less than straightforward. The CDC says it considers the condition present if a patient has lingering symptoms 28 days after infection, while the World Health Organization says a patient has long COVID-19 if symptoms persist for two months. Doctors and researchers have been amassing more knowledge as the number of patients increases. OHSU’s program was the first in Oregon but, like those in other states, it doesn’t have the capacity to treat every patient who is referred. We learn more from Eric Herman, a physician who leads the program and neuropsychiatrist Jordan Anderson.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO