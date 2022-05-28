ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Booed by Trump Supporters at Rally

By Zachary Petrizzo
 3 days ago
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was booed Saturday afternoon in Casper, Wyoming, during a Donald Trump rally. The heckling began just as...

GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
