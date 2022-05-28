ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Troy Pride talks Day of Play camp, Panthers injury designation release & what’s next for the Greer native

By Todd Summers
 3 days ago

Troy Pride Jr. hosted the 2nd annual Day of Play youth football camp Saturday morning at Dooley Field and Greer.

Just under 2 weeks ago, Pride was released by the Carolina Panthers with an injury designation tag following the torn ACL he suffered in the first preseason game of 2021.

He says he has been rehabbing every day, plans to be 100% by the start of training camp, and the current free agent has already heard from nearly a dozen NFL teams.

