LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s to lower 100s on Sunday, with a high of 98 degrees in Lubbock. Strong winds brought us lots of dust, but less wind is in the forecast for the coming workweek. Overnight Sunday, mostly clear skies and a breeze from the southwest between 15-20 mph. Temperatures cooling down to the 60s and lower 70s.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO