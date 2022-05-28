Blue Valley West, St. Thomas Aquinas, Bishop Miege win girls soccer state championships

Blue Valley West, St. Thomas Aquinas and Bishop Miege earned Kansas state championships in girls high school soccer on Saturday.

Each also won a semifinal game Friday to reach the title games and complete a KC-schools sweep.

Here’s how it all went down.

Class 6A

BV West finishes its championship season 16-3-1 after outscoring its semifinal and final opponents by a cumulative score of 7-1 on Friday and Saturday at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe.

The Jaguars topped Manhattan 5-1 in the semifinals on Friday, then shut out Washburn Rural 2-0 for the trophy on Saturday.

Creighton-bound senior Reiss Wood scored both Blue Valley West goals in the finale, including one off a deflected rocket of a shot by Alexis Morrison. Wood scored her first in the 39th minute off a cross from Audrey Kirk.

Olathe Northwest (15-5-1), after losing 3-2 to Rural in the semifinals on Friday, bounced back to beat Manhattan 5-0 in Saturday’s game for third place in the state.

Class 5A

St. Thomas Aquinas edged Mill Valley 2-1 for the 5A crown on Saturday at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.

Junior Sydney Watts scored both goals for the Saints in the championship finale. Aquinas (17-0-2) reached the ultimate game with a 4-0 win Friday against Maize South.

Mill Valley (18-3-0) had roared into the title contest with a 4-0 victory of its own, against Eisenhower, to set up Saturday’s thrilling finale. The Jags actually led first against Aquinas, getting their goal from junior Hadley Lockhart, but the advantage would not last.

Eisenhower beat Maize South 1-0 in the game for third place.

Class 4-3-2-1A

Bishop Miege claimed its sixth straight girls soccer championship on Saturday at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Park, beating Buhler 5-0.

With all five of those goals coming after halftime, the Stags complete their season with a record of 15-5-1. On Friday, they survived a scare against McPherson, advancing with a 4-2 decision in penalty kicks.

Five seniors shared in this latest championship for Miege.

Buhler made it to the title showdown with a 2-1 semifinal victory over Cair Paravel Latin School. McPherson beat Cair Paravel Latin School 3-2 for the consolation trophy (third place).