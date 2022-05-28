ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Edison Park Elementary student dies from bacterial meningitis, principal announces

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago

A first-grade student at Edison Park Elementary School has died from bacterial meningitis, the school announced in an email to parents Saturday afternoon.

"It is with deep regret that I inform you about a recent loss to our school community," Principal Sherri Wipf wrote in an email to parents.

Student killed: Police: Fatal shooting of Fort Myers High School student is city's first homicide of 2022

School safety: After Texas shooting, Lee County sheriff pledges: Your children will be safe; SWFL schools ramp up protections

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," she added.

On Tuesday, upon return from Memorial Day weekend, the school will provide a crisis team made up of school mental health professionals to assist those in need.

The News-Press has reached out to the Lee County School District for comment. Spokesman Rob Spicker said Saturday evening he did not have further comment.

The Lee County Health Department didn't return multiple call attempts Saturday afternoon.

There are at least six types of bacteria than can cause meningitis in the United States, according to the CDC. Symptoms include sudden onset of a fever, headache or stiff neck. There can be other symptoms such as vomiting, confusion and photophobia (eyes being more sensitive to light), the CDC says.

This is a developing story. Check back with The News-Press and news-press.com for the latest.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Edison Park Elementary student dies from bacterial meningitis, principal announces

The News-Press

