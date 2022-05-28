Farragut rally victimizes Houston in AAAA title game

Houston coach Lane McCarter said it best on Saturday. Baseball is a fickle game.

One minute, you have all the momentum on your side, and the next, you’re doing the most unappealing task in all of high school sports, collecting the runner-up trophy.

That’s how close Houston was to possibly ending its 17-year championship drought Saturday. But instead, it was Farragut that came out on top after scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Mustangs, 4-1, on the final day of Spring Fling competition in Murfreesboro.

It was a frustrating end to one of Houston’s best years in 23 seasons under McCarter. The Mustangs were ranked first in the state in Class AAAA, finished 38-9 and advanced to the championship game in the largest public-school classification for the first time since 2014. But just like that year — and 2010 before that — Farragut blocked their path to victory.

“There’s no guarantee for anything,” said McCarter. “But if this doesn’t make you hungrier in the offseason, then you’re probably not the competitive person you think you are. This will be something that burns in there (pointing to his mid-section) when you’re in the weight room or on the field. That’s one of the lessons that hopefully every one of them will learn.”

If it spurs a young Houston team to greater heights in the future, it will have been worth it. But on a pleasant Saturday afternoon at Oakland High, all the Mustangs’ immediate thoughts were on a game that got away in the final inning.

Houston players celebrate a tying run by Ryan Bland and Donovan Mitchell in the Class 4A State Baseball championship game in Murfreesboro, Tennessee May 28, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Admirals pitcher Jaxson Pease, who is headed to Tennessee Tech, was terrific and kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard — while also allowing just one hit — through the first five frames. Trailing 1-0, Houston managed to tie it, however, in the bottom of the sixth as Ryan Bland singled and scored on a two-out double by Donovan Mitchell.

The large contingent of Houston fans loved that one and with closer Connor Weaks on in relief of the outstanding Dean McCalla, things were looking up.

But Farragut’s Mark Underwood — the nine-hole hitter — singled with one out and advanced to second on a passed ball. Houston intentionally walked lead-off man Lukas Buckner, and then Landis Davila walked with two out to load the bases. With everyone running, Eli Evans then ripped a double down the left-field line that scored three runs.

Though, Houston threatened to make it real interesting in the bottom of the inning. Robinson Martin singled with one out and went to third on Tyler Yearwood’s double. Connor Weaks then drew a walk which prompted a conference on the Admirals mound.

They stuck with Pease, and it turned out to be the right call as Jesse Dalton grounded into a double play to end it. Houston had just five hits all game and Pease walked just two while striking out five.

“They got the big hits, and we didn’t,” said McCarter. “That’s the bottom line. We get a double (in the bottom of the seventh) and maybe tie it up and then anything can happen. It’s a game of inches.”

McCalla — one of several players who dyed his hair blonde for the occasion — gave up three hits over four innings. He was lifted in favor of Weaks after hitting a batter to lead off the fifth.

“We just felt like Connor has been our guy all year,” said McCarter. “We’ve leaned on him all year. He’s more of a sinkerball guy than Dean is ... he’s a senior, and he’s a tough dude, and that’s why we put it in his hands.”

Not a great day for Covington

In the Class AAA final at Siegel High, Covington also ran into some hot pitching and lost to Upperman, 2-0. The Chargers (21-14) were bidding to win their second state championship since 2019.

Bees starter Eli Huddleston went the distance, scattering seven hits while striking out four and not walking anyone. Covington starter William Davis was terrific as well, allowing two hits in six innings of work. But both of those hits came in the decisive sixth, highlighted by a two-run double from third baseman Caden Colson.