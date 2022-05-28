ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Auburn football DT Tony Fair signs with USFL team

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Tony Fair has found a home in the USFL.

Former Auburn football defensive tackle Tony Fair has signed with the Philadelphia Stars.

Fair joined the Auburn Tigers last off-season using his final year of eligibility on The Plains. He was a key part of the interior defensive front last season. He signed with the Philadelphia Stars on Friday.

The Philadelphia Stars take on the Houston Gamblers on Sunday. The game can be seen on the Peacock streaming service. The game will be played in Birmingham where Fair spent several seasons playing with the UAB Blazers. The Stars are three-point favorites.

The Gamblers have a former Auburn Tigers on their roster. Safety Bydarrius Knighten will be on the other sideline opposite from Fair this weekend.

The Philadelphia Stars announced the roster move via a Tweet from their official account.

Earlier this week, another former Auburn Tiger signed with a USFL squad. On Wednesday, offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm signed with the Michigan Panthers.

wbrc.com

Stillman College adding three new sports this fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Major developments in the sports department at Stillman College! Three new sports are coming and they’ll debut this fall. We’ll go down the list. The new programs will be women’s volleyball and bowling for men and women. Stillman currently has men and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, cross-country and track.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Watch Alabama’s summer enrollees move in on campus

The summer enrollees have arrived on campus at the University of Alabama. Alabama signed 24 student-athletes in its recent freshmen class, and thirteen enrolled in the spring. The final 11 names include Emmanuel Henderson, Elijah Prichett, Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Antonio Kite, Earl Little Jr., Danny Lewis Jr., Amari Niblack, Jake Pope, and Isaiah Hastings arrived on Sunday. All the freshmen will stay in Bryant Hall, which is traditional for athletes. Alabama’s social media profile released a video of the freshmen class moving in.
ALABAMA STATE
