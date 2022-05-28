ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upperman baseball coach leads Bees to first TSSAA state title since his dad won 29 years ago

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

MURFREESBORO — Wes Shanks remembers what it was like being a kid watching his dad Wayne lead Upperman to baseball state championships in 1991 and 1993.

At the time, Shanks was more worried about playing with his friends on sand piles than what was happening on the field.

Fast forward 29 years later and Wes was a part of the dogpile of Upperman coaches and players celebrating on the mound at Siegel on Saturday afternoon.

Riding the arm of his ace in junior Eli Huddleston and thanks to some timely late hitting, Shanks helped bring back a state title for the first time in 29 years as the Bees beat Covington 2-0 for the Class 3A championship.

"This means everything to me," Shanks said. "I was in the private sector for my first 10 years out of college before getting into coaching. I wanted to change a program and there was no better place to do it than my alma mater.

"I'm so pleased with the community buy-in and everyone involved in Baxter has bought in. We have a storied baseball program so I'm on cloud nine right now with what we've built in such a short time."

Mother Nature helped the Bees (31-9) as the Class 3A championship was moved from Friday to Saturday because of rain, allowing Huddleston to have the required days off between starts.

Huddleston entered Friday's matchup 9-0 with a  0.49 ERA.

Despite  his success, Huddleston was not selected as Mr. Baseball and he used that as extra motivation entering the final game of his junior season.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't motivate me," Huddleston said. "We moved up a classification and all of those other guys deserved to be a finalist as well but I put that in the back of my mind. As long as we won a state title, that's all that really mattered to me."

Huddleston did his part in the win, pitching a complete game on 99 pitches while allowing five hits, striking out four and getting the Bees out of a pair of bases-loaded situations, including one in the sixth with no outs.

"There was no way I was taking him out of the game," Shanks said. "He's our guy and we knew he was going to get us there. We have the luxury of having six or seven other guys that have been a critical part of this team, however, when you have your pitcher who should have been a Mr. Baseball finalist up there, you don't take him out.

"I had the confidence that he was going to get out of it and I think he had the confidence that he would get the job done."

After being held hitless for four innings, the Bees got their bats going in the fifth with a couple of hits before breaking through in the sixth.

With runners on second and third, Caden Colson found a gap in left field that scored the game's only runs. Covington (21-14) had opportunities to close the gap in the sixth and seventh innings but came up short.

As the Bees' center fielder caught the ball for the game's final out, every player and coach rushed towards Huddleston and swarmed him in a dogpile.

"I really was squished under the pile," Huddleston joked. "It's been a long time so I really wanted to do it for all of the former players and of course for us. As soon as I saw it in the air, I knew Justin (Fallon) was going to catch it and that it was over."

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com or 731-343-4923. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Upperman baseball coach leads Bees to first TSSAA state title since his dad won 29 years ago

