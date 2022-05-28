ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

High school softball: Holy Cross, North Bullitt, Butler, Mercy win in Sixth Region tourney

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VV1ru_0ftfDGFn00

Riley Wilkins homered and pitched a 3-hit shutout to lead the Holy Cross High School softball team to a 15-0 victory over visiting Fern Creek on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Sixth Region Tournament.

The game was called after four innings because of the Mercy rule.

Wilkins, a junior, struck out five and walked one in four innings of work. At the plate, she was 2 for 3 with thee runs scored and three RBIs.

More local softball news: Male, Assumption advance in Seventh Region Tournament

Mattie Streble also homered for Holy Cross (19-14), which finished with 11 hits. Jillian Jeffries went 3 for 3 with three doubles, four runs and three RBIs.

Holy Cross will face defending state champion Butler in Sunday’s 7 p.m. regional final at the University of Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium.

Fern Creek (17-16) finished with three hits.

FERN CREEK       000   0 -    0    3    4

HOLY CROSS      237   3 -   15   11   0

WP – Riley Wilkins. LP – Ally Richardson.

North Bullitt 13, Fairdale 7

The host Eagles (16-21) pounded out 18 hits in their victory over the Bulldogs (20-18).

Madison Nunn and Haley Hodge both went 4 for 5 to lead North Bullitt’s attack. Taylor Amurgey and Alia Pearce both had three RBIs for the Eagles, who led 9-1 after four innings.

Fairdale’s Haley Krebs went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

North Bullitt will face Mercyat 5 p.m. Sunday in the regional semifinals at U of L.

FAIRDALE           100   050   1 -     7    7    0

NORTH BULLITT 430   204   x -   13   18   4

WP – Gabby Coy. LP – Braylynn Prinz.

Butler 17, Bullitt Central 0

Emily Williams and Chloe Fint homered to lead the host Bearettes (11-11) over the Cougars (8-22) in a game shortened to three innings because of the mercy rule.

Payton Russell went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead a Butler offense that pounded out 14 hits.

More coverage: Sign up for The Courier Journal's high school sports newsletter

Kacee Blair had Bullitt Central’s lone hit.

BULLITT CENTRAL           000 -    0     1    2

BUTLER                             593 -   17   14   1

WP – Alysa Malone. LP – Kacee Blair

Mercy 21, Doss 0

Kaden Dunlap, Peyton Arnold and Charlotte Jackson homered to lead the host Jaguars (17-14) over the Dragons (4-8) in a game called after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Emma Passanisi led Mercy’s 13-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. In the pitching circle, Passanisi struck out nine and walked two

DOSS     000 -          0      0    6

MERCY (10)(11) –   21    13   0

WP – Emma Passanisi. LP – Tatum Bridgewater.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: High school softball: Holy Cross, North Bullitt, Butler, Mercy win in Sixth Region tourney

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Colonels to Face St. X in State Baseball Opener

The Christian County Colonels now know their opponent for their opening-round game of the KHSAA state baseball tournament. The Colonels will face 7th Region champion St. Xavier Friday afternoon at 1:30pm eastern time. The Tigers advanced to the state tournament by routing their rival Trinity 11-0 in five innings Sunday...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's newest baseball team coming to bat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Jockeys is the city's newest baseball team, kicking off their inaugural season this week. The team is made up of college baseball players from all over the country. The team, ranging from junior college to Division I players, will play 40 baseball games in 49 days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
College Football News

Kentucky Wildcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Kentucky Wildcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. 5-11, 190. 113 catches, 1,555 yards (13.8 ypc), 9 TD, 227 rushing yards in three seasons at Virginia Tech. 10. Keaton Upshaw, TE Sr. 6-6, 245. NFL prospect returning after missing last year hurt. He caught...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Butler, KY
City
Fern Creek, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Fairdale, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Fans can help Mike Pratt in his cancer battle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Pratt chased down Pete Maravich when chasing down Maravich was the toughest thing to do in college basketball. He averaged better than 19 points per game as a senior at the University of Kentucky on a team featuring Dan Issel as the centerpiece of coach Adolph Rupp’s offense.
nationofblue.com

Kentucky is No. 4 in updated CBS Sports Top 25 and 1

Kentucky is No. 4 in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 college basketball rankings. Of course, the Wildcats are high in preseason rankings due to the return of national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler. Mix in newcomers C.J. Fredrick and Cason Wallace and John Calipari’s team should be primed for big season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Williams
News Enterprise

North Hardin graduates unite in support of classmate

Typically the entire graduating class standing and cheering is reserved for the conclusion of commencement ceremonies, but Friday night at North Hardin High School that moment occurred earlier in the ceremony. When Damarie Lyons ascended the stage with the help of Trojan football coach Brent Thompson, the North Hardin Class...
HARDIN, KY
leoweekly.com

Hang Out With Randy From ‘Trailer Park Boys’ Tonight At A Cheeseburger Picnic In Louisville

An iconic member of a ridiculously wild cult classic TV show, Patrick Roach, the actor who plays Randy in “Trailer Park Boys,” is coming to 21st in Germantown for a night that mixes stand-up, games, crowd interaction and, of course, cheeseburgers. The shirtless antagonist who always tries to foil the plans of Ricky and the boys will be at 21st tonight — Tuesday, May 31 — as part of his “Cheeseburger Picnic Tour,” which begins at 8:15 p.m. with tickets priced at $25.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Baptist Health CFO Steve Oglesby announces retirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly 30 years of service to Baptist Health, Chief Financial Officer Steve Oglesby will retire on Jan. 6, 2023. A national search has begun for a successor. “Under Steve’s leadership, Baptist Health has successfully executed key strategies and demonstrated our ability to continuously strengthen our...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Cross#University Of Louisville#Highschoolsports#Sports#Mercy#Wp#Eagles#North Bullitt
My 1053 WJLT

A Book About Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium is Set to Hit Shelves This Summer

It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
WAVERLY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky floats plan that could ‘minimize’ upcoming RiverLink toll hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials will consider action this week that could soften a toll rate increase on the RiverLink bridges set to start July 1. The Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority plans to vote on a resolution at a meeting Wednesday recommending that the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body "minimize" the annual rate hike.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
WLKY.com

16-year-old girl missing out of Louisville found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ALERT UPDATE: Candice Reynolds has been located in Louisville as of 2 p.m. She is safe and will be reunited with caretakers. Police are looking for a 16-year-old last seen in Louisville. According to the Louisville Metro police department, an Operation Return Home alert has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Several in custody after fire at northern Kentucky school building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people are in custody after an abandoned school building in northern Kentucky caught fire early Monday morning. It happened at about 2 a.m. in Sadieville, a city located in Scott County, several miles north of Lexington, according to a report by LEX 18. The Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Luxury vehicle Gumble 3000 Supercar Rally passes through Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest luxury vehicle road rally visited Bardstown on Memorial Day. The 2022 Gumball 3000 Supercar Rally passed through the city on Monday. It was held at the first and second blocks of North 3rd Street. The 22nd annual rally raises money for the Gumball...
BARDSTOWN, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy