High school softball: Holy Cross, North Bullitt, Butler, Mercy win in Sixth Region tourney

Riley Wilkins homered and pitched a 3-hit shutout to lead the Holy Cross High School softball team to a 15-0 victory over visiting Fern Creek on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Sixth Region Tournament.

The game was called after four innings because of the Mercy rule.

Wilkins, a junior, struck out five and walked one in four innings of work. At the plate, she was 2 for 3 with thee runs scored and three RBIs.

Mattie Streble also homered for Holy Cross (19-14), which finished with 11 hits. Jillian Jeffries went 3 for 3 with three doubles, four runs and three RBIs.

Holy Cross will face defending state champion Butler in Sunday’s 7 p.m. regional final at the University of Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium.

Fern Creek (17-16) finished with three hits.

FERN CREEK 000 0 - 0 3 4

HOLY CROSS 237 3 - 15 11 0

WP – Riley Wilkins. LP – Ally Richardson.

North Bullitt 13, Fairdale 7

The host Eagles (16-21) pounded out 18 hits in their victory over the Bulldogs (20-18).

Madison Nunn and Haley Hodge both went 4 for 5 to lead North Bullitt’s attack. Taylor Amurgey and Alia Pearce both had three RBIs for the Eagles, who led 9-1 after four innings.

Fairdale’s Haley Krebs went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

North Bullitt will face Mercyat 5 p.m. Sunday in the regional semifinals at U of L.

FAIRDALE 100 050 1 - 7 7 0

NORTH BULLITT 430 204 x - 13 18 4

WP – Gabby Coy. LP – Braylynn Prinz.

Butler 17, Bullitt Central 0

Emily Williams and Chloe Fint homered to lead the host Bearettes (11-11) over the Cougars (8-22) in a game shortened to three innings because of the mercy rule.

Payton Russell went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead a Butler offense that pounded out 14 hits.

Kacee Blair had Bullitt Central’s lone hit.

BULLITT CENTRAL 000 - 0 1 2

BUTLER 593 - 17 14 1

WP – Alysa Malone. LP – Kacee Blair

Mercy 21, Doss 0

Kaden Dunlap, Peyton Arnold and Charlotte Jackson homered to lead the host Jaguars (17-14) over the Dragons (4-8) in a game called after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Emma Passanisi led Mercy’s 13-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. In the pitching circle, Passanisi struck out nine and walked two

DOSS 000 - 0 0 6

MERCY (10)(11) – 21 13 0

WP – Emma Passanisi. LP – Tatum Bridgewater.

