Hoover, AL

Tired-looking LSU baseball falls to Kentucky, eliminated from 2022 SEC Tournament

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

LSU baseball bowed out of the SEC Tournament on Saturday, falling 7-2 to Kentucky in Hoover, Alabama.

The fourth-seeded Tigers (38-20) played like a team that was still asleep, failing to record any hits through six innings against 12th-seeded Kentucky (33-25). LSU starting pitcher Jacob Hasty only recorded an out and surrendered a pair of runs. Relievers Eric Reyzelman and Bryce Collins right after him weren't much better, as they allowed five earned runs and six hits.

Here are a few takeaways from LSU's defeat.

Back-to-back late night games caught up to the Tigers

After playing in two games that ended after 1 a.m., LSU looked like a team that was experiencing jet lag.

The Tigers had more errors than hits through six innings. They allowed runs in four of the first five innings and walked five batters in as many innings.

After defeating the Wildcats easily less than 48 hours earlier, 11-6, and losing to  No. 1-rTennessee 5-2 in a closely contested game the night before, there was nothing pretty or expected about LSU's performance on Saturday afternoon.

LSU's third starter problem

Freshman Samuel Dutton has been the Tigers' third starter during the majority of conference play. And he was pitching well heading into the final weeks of the SEC schedule, allowing just two earned runs in 4⅔ innings pitched against Georgia on May 1.

But Dutton struggled after his Georgia start, giving up 11 earned runs in his last five appearances (6⅓ innings pitched). He also didn't earn the start in LSU's third tournament game.

Hasty stumbled against the Wildcats instead. And LSU's other candidates for the third spot weren't much better this weekend. Bryce Collins gave up two earned runs on Saturday and Devin Fontenot surrendered four on Thursday.

If LSU wants to get to the College World Series, the Tigers will need to find a viable third starter.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Tired-looking LSU baseball falls to Kentucky, eliminated from 2022 SEC Tournament

