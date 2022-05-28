ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Over 30 flights reportedly canceled at LAX, thousands more nationwide

By CNS Staff
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A wave of flight cancellations over the Memorial Day weekend was having some effect at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 32...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

At least 17 flights canceled out of LAX day before Memorial Day

LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations during the Memorial Day weekend has had a minor effect at Southland airports, with some scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport and a couple at Hollywood/Burbank Airport. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 17 flights were canceled at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Watering restrictions go into effect throughout Los Angeles

Wednesday signals the beginning of a brand new water conservation method instated by Los Angeles City officials as Californians continue to battle a historic drought. With the end of the extended Memorial Day weekend and the month of May, a two-day per week outdoor watering schedule will begin June 1 throughout L.A., with scheduling based on street addresses. Homes with addresses ending in odd numbers are permitted to water their outdoor lawns and gardens on Mondays and Fridays, while those with even-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Thursdays and Sundays.All watering is required to take place either in the early...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Controller: LAHSA needs 'major reform' after workers caught dumping food meant for homeless

After watching CBS 2's investigation of food for the homeless being trashed by outreach workers, Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin was astounded at what he saw. "I don't know if there's much of a greater sin than throwing good food away especially when people are hungry," he said. CBS 2's investigative team and David Goldstein caught workers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority throwing away county-funded food into the dumpster repeatedly for weeks. "It's outrageous," said Galperin. "It's insulting. It is disturbing and unfortunately, it's not surprising."Galperin conducted a scathing audit on LAHSA in 2019 and found that outreach workers failed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles Chevron gas station charging over $8 a gallon

LOS ANGELES - One gas station in downtown Los Angeles is charging upwards of $8 a gallon for regular gas. This comes as gas prices continue to rise across California and the U.S. The average price in Los Angeles County rose to a record $6.172 on Tuesday. However, the Chevron...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracking Flights#Long Beach Airport#Memorial Day Weekend#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft#Flightaware Com#Delta#Airline
PLANetizen

Southern California Freeway Expansion Plans Scrapped

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
LONG BEACH, CA
welikela.com

A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This June [2022]

May isn’t even over, but we’ve got our eyes trained on the summer. And that means June to-dos in the city of angels. Below is the best of what we see on deck for the month to come in Los Angeles. It’s a big list, maybe the biggest list we’ve made so far this year. But that’s ok. Options are great. And great is exactly the kind of summer we hope you have. Enjoy the rundown!
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Santa Barbara Edhat

Closures of Southbound 101 Ramps at Seacliff in Ventura County

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that southbound U.S. 101 off-ramp at Seacliff will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday until summer 2023. The Seacliff on-ramp to southbound U.S. 101 also will be closed intermittently. The purpose is to provide large trucks carrying concrete access to a batch plant yard. Motorists can expect delays.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Surrounded By SWAT and K9 Units, Suspect Escapes Cops and Armored Vehicles in El Segundo, After Hours Long Standoff

Three days after a gunman killed 19 children in Texas, the El Segundo Police Department (ESPD) and agencies from Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne, K9 units, armored vehicles, drones, and crisis negotiators surrounded an unresponsive driver with a reported handgun parked blocks away from two schools. Despite the overwhelming police response, somehow, the driver accomplished what nearly 3/4 of drivers in the state of California fail to do during police chases…they got away.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at multiple street takeovers in Compton, South L.A. overnight

Los Angeles streets were once again hit by a series of illegal street takeovers late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. The first reported instance took place in South Los Angeles at the intersection of 54th Street and Vermont Avenue, where footage from the scene shows people hanging out of cars as they perform doughnuts and lighting fireworks into the crowd as hundreds of spectators stand by. After Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies broke up the gathering, they converged again just about 10 miles away at Compton Boulevard and Central Avenue.Deputies reported that no arrests were made in either instance. They indicated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Vehicle Plunges Over 100 Feet In Embankment, Occupants Hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized Saturday after their vehicle plunged over 100 feet over the side of Vasquez Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. At about 12 p.m. Saturday first responders received reports of a vehicle that had gone over the side of Vasquez Canyon Road east of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to dispatcher Chavez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy