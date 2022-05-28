ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Liverpool on their knees as Real Madrid defy the odds t win Champions League

By Sports Team
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago

Liverpool were denied a seventh European crown as Real Madrid became kings of the continent once again thanks to Vinicius Junior’s strike in a Champions League final marred by chaos outside the Stade de France.

Paris stepped in as host after UEFA stripped St Petersburg of the showpiece following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it did not provide a fitting host as European royalty went toe-to-toe in the biggest club match of the season.

Kick-off had to be delayed by 36 minutes due to substantial security issues outside the Stade de France, where Liverpool would be edged out 1-0 in a tense, engaging final settled by Real star Vinicius Jr.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were unable to find a response to the second-half strike as Carlo Ancelotti, managing a record fifth Champions League final just a year after leaving Everton, oversaw the Spanish giants’ 14th European Cup triumph.

It was a heartbreaking end to a memorable season for Liverpool, who won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup before being pipped to the Premier League title by a point and losing in the French capital.

Liverpool had settled quickest in Paris, where Thibaut Courtois denied Mohamed Salah – a man in search of revenge following his injury in the 2018 defeat to Real – before tipping a Sadio Mane strike onto the post.

Karim Benzema, this season’s Champions League top scorer, saw a goal ruled out for offside just before half-time and the LaLiga champions caught Liverpool napping in the 59th minute, landing a match-winning blow.

Vinicius Jr snuck behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to turn home Federico Valverde’s low cross and Courtois produced one of the best performances of his life to keep Liverpool at bay.

Salah led the charge for an equaliser that never arrived on a night that will be remembered by many for the farce outside the Stade de France, which led Liverpool to request a formal investigation midway through the final.

UEFA said the delay was due to “security reasons” but those inside the ground were told it was down to “the late arrival of fans”.

Despite the continuing chaos outside, singer Camila Cabello’s set went ahead as fireworks from the opening ceremony filled the air. If only as much thought had been put into planning as the pre-match pyrotechnics.

The Champions League anthem was jeered before play got under way 36 minutes late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghuE3_0ftfCpoV00
Mohamed Salah (right) led the charge for an equaliser that never arrived (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

An edgy opening flew by without either side creating a clear cut-chance, but Courtois was alert when Alexander-Arnold squared for off-balance Salah to get away an effort.

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper denied more straightforward shots from the Thiago Alcantara and the Egypt international but had to be at his best to stop Mane landing a 21st-minute blow.

Showing great skill and poise, the 30-year-old beat two players and made space to get away a low snapshot that Courtois stretched to tip onto the post.

Madrid settled after that scare and seemed to pin their hopes on a moment of magic from Benzema or rapid Vinicius Jr racing behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZoL1_0ftfCpoV00
Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (bottom left) celebrated at the final whistle (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Salah headed straight at Courtois and Jordan Henderson whistled wide as half-time approached, only for Real to find the net in the 43rd minute.

Benzema was put behind and cut past Andy Robertson, with Ibrahima Konate and Alisson getting in each other’s way when attempting to deal with the striker’s poor touch.

Valverde stretched to meet the loose ball under pressure and it popped through for the skipper to strike home, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. A decision ratified after a lengthy VAR review.

The second half began much like the opened period as the sides traded spells in possession without seriously threatening.

Alexander-Arnold was proving a handful on the right and Salah saw penalty appeals ignored as Liverpool fans’ chants began to fill the Parisian air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wxpz_0ftfCpoV00
Vinicius Junior’s strike settled the 2022 Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

But soon Real’s white wall were in raptures.

A move involving patient passing led Casemiro to play wide to Valverde on the right. The midfielder was afforded too much time and drove a cross to the far post, where Vinicius Jr had ghosted behind Alexander-Arnold and fired home.

It was a body blow that Liverpool tried to respond to, only for Courtois to prove an immovable object.

The Real goalkeeper stopped a curling 20-yard effort from Salah, who was soon seeing the Belgium international race across the face of goal to block a shot.

Alexander-Arnold drove a ball in as Liverpool desperately pushed, with substitute Diogo Jota almost diverting a Salah effort home. Courtois came to the rescue again.

Madrid’s defenders raced over to the goalkeeper in the 82nd minute when he somehow denied Salah, who controlled superbly before hitting a fizzing strike.

Play became stretched as Liverpool desperately hunted an equaliser that would evade them.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Richarlison charged over flare incident in Everton-Chelsea clash

Everton forward Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association after throwing a flare during the victory over Chelsea last month. Having scored early in the second half of the contest at Goodison Park, the Brazilian picked up a flare that had been hurled onto the pitch and threw it back in the direction of the stand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Casemiro
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#European Cup#Everton#Spanish#French
newschain

Cedric Itten leaves Rangers to join Young Boys

Swiss striker Cedric Itten has left Rangers and returned to his homeland to join Young Boys for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old signed for the Ibrox club on a four-year contract in the summer of 2020 but has been allowed to depart after being unable to command a regular starting place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Hearts sign Livingston winger Alan Forrest

Hearts have confirmed the signing of winger Alan Forrest from Livingston on a two-year-deal. The 25-year-old winger has become the Tynecastle club’s first new recruit of the summer following the expiry of his contract at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is excited about adding Forrest –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

BT and Warner Bros Discovery sports deal faces CMA probe

The UK competition watchdog has started an investigation into BT’s sports merger deal with Warner Bros Discovery. Earlier this month, the telecoms giant confirmed it sealed a joint venture deal with the Eurosport owner to create a combined sports broadcasting business in the UK and Ireland. The Competition and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy