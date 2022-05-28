ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool fans clash with police amid huge queues for Champions League final

Liverpool fans have been caught up in violent clashes with police in Paris, with many tear-gassed and left bloodied during the Champions League final.

The Reds took on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.

However, shambolic scenes outside the ground saw supporters with tickets made to wait in huge queues until after the match began.

Uefa said the delay was caused by the late arrival of Liverpool fans, but the club said that was “totally inaccurate”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06l2Rc_0ftfCCpW00
Fans waiting outside the gates (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Footage on social media appeared to show people climbing over barriers as crowds built up, and the kick-off was delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Police carrying shields and riot gear had moved in the area shortly after 8pm.

Supporters showed what appeared to be tickets to officers after a gate was closed, denying them entry.

Bottles were thrown at the officers who responded with tear gas, leaving some fans holding their eyes.

Supporters still waiting to get in were visibly frustrated.

One fan, Carl Noades, 63, told the PA news agency: “There only seems to be one gate open, it’s ridiculous, the game’s kicked off and we’re stuck outside.

“It’s a disgrace, the way they’re treating us is shocking, there’s no organisation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxueM_0ftfCCpW00
People try to climb gates outside the ground (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Tensions outside the stadium were then driven by young Parisians.

Liverpool supporters said hundreds of locals were taunting riot police, causing gates to be shut.

One fan said: “This will be pinned on us, but it’s nothing to do with us.

“There’s hundreds here causing trouble, they’re not even for the game – it’s chaos.”

Supporters were arguing with ticket officials on the other side of the fence, and beyond the gates some people, a few wearing Liverpool shirts, were taken away.

Other fans flocked to a nearby pub to watch the game.

Nick Smith, 42, told PA: “I had a ticket, paid through the nose, especially at the minute when everyone’s struggling.

“But complete lack of organisation means I’m at a pub and not where I should be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOgQy_0ftfCCpW00
Police wait in one of the tunnels at the stadium (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool fans with tickets were later let into the stadium hours after queuing up and well after the match began.

Officers used tear gas, batons and shields to force young locals away from the area outside.

One man was wrapped in a blanket surrounded by emergency workers after being caught up in a scuffle.

Scores of supporters with legitimate tickets were then allowed to enter.

One fan told PA: “I’ve queued up for four hours, my wife and I have tickets. Appalling.

“I’m devastated, Liverpool fans should not get the blame for this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbiTa_0ftfCCpW00
Police use pepper spray against fans outside the ground (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

A Uefa statement read: “In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.

“This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

“As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick-off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.”

Liverpool later released a statement calling for a thorough investigation into events outside the ground.

A club spokesperson said: “We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at the Stade de France.

“This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

“We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.”

Sports
