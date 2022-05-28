63-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle while crossing Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 63-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle as she was trying to cross the road on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. That’s near where it intersects with Little Neck Road.

Police say the pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old Rose Mary Maier, was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.