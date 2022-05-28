ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

63-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle while crossing Virginia Beach Blvd

By Nathan Crawford, Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRk4v_0ftfC0K300

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 63-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle as she was trying to cross the road on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. That’s near where it intersects with Little Neck Road.

Police say the pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old Rose Mary Maier, was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

