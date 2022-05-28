UCF softball’s historic season ends with Super Regionals loss to No. 1 Oklahoma

Grace Lyons homered twice for No. 1 Oklahoma as a historic season for No. 16 UCF softball came to an end Saturday in the NCAA Super Regionals.

Unlike Game 1 on Friday , the Knights were able to avoid getting run-ruled by the host Sooners thanks to Jada Cody’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

UCF (49-14), however, came up short of extending the series to three games by falling 7-1 in Norman, Okla.

“Obviously we’re competitors and we don’t want to finish our season like this but I’m proud of our team and what they have done,” UCF coach Cindy Ball-Malone said.

With the win, the Sooners (54-2) advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the sixth straight season in hopes of defending their 2021 national championship.

“Congratulations to Oklahoma. They’re tough,” Ball-Malone said. “They’re feisty and they’re good.”

Oklahoma jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Alyssa Brito singled with the bases loaded. UCF starter Kama Woodall was able to get out of the jam as the Sooners stranded three runners.

Woodall surrendered a solo home run to Lyons in the top of the third to give Oklahoma a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Lyons homered again. After Jocelyn Alo reached first base on a UCF error and Tiare Jennings doubled, Lyons sent a ball to deep right center for a 5-0 lead.

Jana Johns hit Oklahoma’s third home run of the afternoon in the fifth and Alo added another in the sixth for a 7-0 advantage.

Oklahoma loaded the bases with two outs and threatened to end the game an inning early with the run rule but the Knights were able to get a forceout at home plate and a pop-fly for the third out.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cody homered to put UCF on the scoreboard for the first time in the Super Regionals. Her solo shot to left was UCF’s third and final hit of the game.

The first two came in the opening inning with singles from Allyse Volpe and Shannon Doherty. UCF didn’t record a hit in Game 1 of the series.

“You got to see the heart of his program, so I couldn’t be more proud of them because they didn’t back down,” Ball-Malone said.

While UCF’s season ended Saturday, it’s one that will go down in the Knights history books. They won American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles for the first time since 2015 and became the first UCF team to host an NCAA Regional.

UCF went undefeated in the Orlando Regional, including beating vaunted Michigan twice , to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time in program history.

“We started the season talking about reaching potential and leaving the season with no regrets,” Ball-Malone said. “I 100% believe that we knocked that out of the park.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .