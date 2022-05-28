East Carolina will try to win its second American Athletic Conference tournament championship in four years with a noon matchup against Central Florida on Sunday.

The top-seeded Pirates (41-18) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Tulane 8-5 on Saturday to earn a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship, which will be televised on ESPNews. No. 2 seed UCF defeated No. 3 Houston 9-8 in a 10-inning semifinal later Saturday.

ECU and UCF met in a three-game series in Orlando, Florida, in mid-April with the top-seeded Pirates sweeping the No. 2 Knights (35-24) by a combined score of 32-8.

ECU is projected by Baseball America to be a regional host when the NCAA regionals begin Wednesday, giving the Diamond Bucs a 32nd regional appearance — the most by any team without making the College World Series.

Another AAC title would give ECU its 13th conference tournament championship and first since 2018.

The Pirates have won two straight AAC regular-season titles and carried the No. 1 seed into the league tournament, where they beat UCF (7-4), Cincinnati (15-5) and Tulate to reach the championship game.

Lane Hoover leads ECU with a .360 batting average. Bryson Worrell boasts a team-high 14 home runs, and he's tied with Jacob Jenkins-Cowart for the team lead in RBIs with 48. Carter Spivey is the top pitcher with a 2.42 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched.

In the three games of the AAC tournament, Worrel is batting .400 with six RBIs and a homer; Jenkins-Cowart has six RBIs and a homer; and leadoff Zach Agnos is batting .600 with four RBIs and a homer to go with a win on the mound in 1.2 innings pitched against UCF.

ECU baseball vs. UCF: Live score updates from AAC Tournament

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: ECU baseball vs. UCF in AAC Tournament championship: Live score updates