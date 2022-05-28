ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

ECU baseball vs. UCF in AAC Tournament championship: Live score updates

By Monica Holland, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

East Carolina will try to win its second American Athletic Conference tournament championship in four years with a noon matchup against Central Florida on Sunday.

The top-seeded Pirates (41-18) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Tulane 8-5 on Saturday to earn a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship, which will be televised on ESPNews. No. 2 seed UCF defeated No. 3 Houston 9-8 in a 10-inning semifinal later Saturday.

ECU and UCF met in a three-game series in Orlando, Florida, in mid-April with the top-seeded Pirates sweeping the No. 2 Knights (35-24) by a combined score of 32-8.

ECU is projected by Baseball America to be a regional host when the NCAA regionals begin Wednesday, giving the Diamond Bucs a 32nd regional appearance — the most by any team without making the College World Series.

Another AAC title would give ECU its 13th conference tournament championship and first since 2018.

The Pirates have won two straight AAC regular-season titles and carried the No. 1 seed into the league tournament, where they beat UCF (7-4), Cincinnati (15-5) and Tulate to reach the championship game.

Lane Hoover leads ECU with a .360 batting average. Bryson Worrell boasts a team-high 14 home runs, and he's tied with Jacob Jenkins-Cowart for the team lead in RBIs with 48. Carter Spivey is the top pitcher with a 2.42 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched.

In the three games of the AAC tournament, Worrel is batting .400 with six RBIs and a homer; Jenkins-Cowart has six RBIs and a homer; and leadoff Zach Agnos is batting .600 with four RBIs and a homer to go with a win on the mound in 1.2 innings pitched against UCF.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OR3pn_0ftfBhxi00

ECU baseball vs. UCF: Live score updates from AAC Tournament

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: ECU baseball vs. UCF in AAC Tournament championship: Live score updates

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

UCF football stadium gets a new name in $19.5 million deal

ORLANDO, Fla. - The football stadium at the University of Central Florida officially has a new name. On Tuesday, the UCF Board of Trustees approved a naming rights deal with the UCF Athletics Association and FBC Mortgage to rename the stadium "FBC Mortgage Stadium." The 10-year, $19.5 million deal reportedly goes into effect on July 1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cbs17

NC State’s Terquavion Smith returning to school for sophomore season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will return to Raleigh for his sophomore season, ESPN reports. Smith was a projected first-round pick after being named to ACC’s All-Rookie Team and All-Conference honorable mention team during his first year.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Wilmington, NC
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Wilmington, NC
College Sports
Wilmington, NC
Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
cbs17

‘Criminal’ – NC State left out of NCAA Baseball Tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State senior outfielder Devonte Brown sat at the podium fielding questions following Sunday’s ACC Championship game loss to North Carolina. Losing to your arch-rival is never easy. “Today’s (Sunday’s) loss definitely hurt,” said Brown. “I think now it’s just a matter of forgetting...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Matas Buzelis trending toward Tar Heels?

A commitment from five-star wing Matas Buzelis could make the UNC basketball recruiting class of 2023 one of the best we’ve ever seen. One of the highest-rated and most sought-after high school basketball players in the class of 2023, Matas Buzelis has become a household name among coaches and scouts in the summer leading up to his senior season at Brewster Academy.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

NC State Fans are Cowards

None of them have showed their faces here since State was rightly kept out of the post season. All of them that post here are cowards. Larry: ChampionshipU May 31, 5:35 p.m. Yep, they run and hide when they don’t have the opportunity to celebrate mediocrity, since of course, big 3 championships aren’t an option. I’m gonna miss sweet tiny pp and his obsessiveness, rambling and stalking of everything UNC!
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Ecu#Baseball America#Aac#College Baseball#Aac Tournament#American#Espnews#Knights#The Diamond Bucs#The College World Series#Era
heraldadvocate.com

Gilchrist earns Master’s degree from ECU

Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Gilchrist of Jacksonville, NC announce the graduation of their daughter, Tamika M. Gilchrist. Tamika received her Master of Public Health with a concentration in Health Administration and Leadership from East Carolina University on May 6. She is the great-granddaughter of Gladys Bridges, granddaughter of Dorothy Gilchrist...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: May 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Tulane University
Villages Daily Sun

Harris Chain of Lakes flashes bass fishing prowess in major league fishing event

As it so often does, the nearby Harris Chain of Lakes recently proved once again why it’s regarded as one of the nation’s best bass fishing locales. Visit Lake County hosted the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. from May 19-21 at the Harris Chain of Lakes, a three-day bass fishing tournament, which stood as the third and final event of the regular season for the Toyota Series Southern Division’s professional fishing circuit.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in crash on John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed Saturday night in a crash in Orlando, police said. The fatal wreck happened on John Young Parkway near Ace Road. The driver crashed into a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene, Orlando police said. The crash shut down the north...
ORLANDO, FL
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy