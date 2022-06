The Mirabelle Restaurant in Beaver Creek is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, 23 of which have been under the leadership of head chef Daniel Joly. The Mirabelle Restaurant is located at the base of Beaver Creek, just before the gated entrance, though at first glance it is hard to tell that it’s a commercial restaurant. The charming farmhouse is a historic landmark built by homesteaders in 1898, and used to be an active ranch when Avon was home to cabbage and potato farmers.

BEAVER CREEK, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO