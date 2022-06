ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In just under an hour, first responders reached a man who fell 50 feet from the McAfee Knob summit early Sunday morning. “I do think some of our initial information said the subject had stumbled and fell off the top,” says Brian Clingenpeel of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. “I can’t exactly speak to the cause, we weren’t there when it happened, we just found him at the bottom. When our paramedics got there, they were reporting that he had a stable airway but was in serious condition.”

