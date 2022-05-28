ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire severely damages several Oildale businesses

By Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire has caused major damage to several Oildale businesses Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to State Road and Olive Drive for reports of a grass fire at around 1 p.m. A 20,000 square foot structure housing three businesses caught fire. Two were automotive businesses and the third was a bar.

Flames and heavy smoke from the building caused some delays on Highway 99 and Olive Drive. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters and equipment to stop the spread of the fire.

Officials said the roof collapsed and a portion of the main structure also collapsed.

Bakersfield police search for missing 19-year-old woman

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear and the cause is under investigation.

Olive Drive between Knudsen Drive and Roberts Lane is closed for firefighters.

Comments / 3

alBsure
3d ago

How horrible. I hope everyone is ok. I liked that bar Banocheks. I know my spelling is wrong but I hope everyone is alright.

Reply(1)
4
Bill Satterfield
3d ago

Criminals are burning everything . All the vacant building and business. They break and enter and nothing ever happens. We have a dim wit people in control of Ca.all millionaires Democrats and could care less of the people.

Reply
2
