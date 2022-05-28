Fire severely damages several Oildale businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire has caused major damage to several Oildale businesses Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to State Road and Olive Drive for reports of a grass fire at around 1 p.m. A 20,000 square foot structure housing three businesses caught fire. Two were automotive businesses and the third was a bar.

Flames and heavy smoke from the building caused some delays on Highway 99 and Olive Drive. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters and equipment to stop the spread of the fire.

Officials said the roof collapsed and a portion of the main structure also collapsed.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear and the cause is under investigation.

Olive Drive between Knudsen Drive and Roberts Lane is closed for firefighters.

