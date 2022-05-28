Meet Your Musician: The Runaway Grooms

FREDERICK, CO – After a two-year COVID-induced break, Celtic Fest [https://www.celticfestbrigit.org/] returns to Frederick, CO in an expanded two-day version Sept. 24-25, 2022. Started in 2017, the festival annually drew more than a thousand attendees to the grounds of host St. Brigit Episcopal Church. Back now, bigger and better than ever after a two-year hibernation, the 2022 version will feature Colorado’s well-known RenScots [http://www.renscots.org/], along with music on the main stage by Denver-based Angus Mohr [http://www.angusmohr.com/] and Gadbaw & Krimmel [https://whitebirdsmusic.bandcamp.com/]. Visitors can quench their thirst with a visit to The Oak and Cloak Pub and enjoy St. Brigit’s famous Bath Water Beer, brewed by Longmont brewery Grossen Bart [http://www.grossenbart.com/].

FREDERICK, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO