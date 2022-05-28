People Are Sharing What Caused Everyone To Mass Quit At Work, And I Really Wasn't Expecting Some Of These

"As a busboy, he was standoffish, didn’t really interact with us, and a bit lazy. As an owner, he refused to allow people to take a vacation that they'd already requested and gotten confirmed by the original owners, would change the schedule randomly without telling anyone, and then scream at people when they missed a shift or came in late because of it.

He'd refuse to replenish the kitchen until we were literally already out of things, then take forever to put in the orders. He showed up randomly and would drink at the bar — for free, of course, because he's the owner — and then bring in all his buddies to drink with him. Together, they'd get way out of hand and grab at women and try to start fights.

The original owners were both sweet and kept the place running like a well-oiled machine. They took pretty good care of us and their restaurant. They were so upset their nephew ran the business they'd built up for over 30 years into the ground." — u/fuzzyoctopus97