ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid: Twitter reacts to chaotic Champions League final

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter reacts to Real...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

573
Followers
4K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy